Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

The operators made the announcement in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Prof. Obiora and titled ‘Public notice: Disruptions in flight operations’.

Explaining the reason behind the cancellations and disruptions, the AON said the lingering fuel scarcity is impacting negatively on its operations.

The statement read in part, “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association. This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popular as Jet-Al.

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

“However, the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”