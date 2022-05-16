RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The scarcity of aviation fuel in the country has caused airlines to announce disruptions to their usual schedules in an official statement

Airline-Operators-of-Nigeria (Businesstraffic)
Airline-Operators-of-Nigeria (Businesstraffic)

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) on Monday, May 16 2022 announced their plans to disrupt their usual flight schedules as a result of the continued scarcity of aviation fuel.

Recommended articles

The operators made the announcement in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Prof. Obiora and titled ‘Public notice: Disruptions in flight operations’.

Explaining the reason behind the cancellations and disruptions, the AON said the lingering fuel scarcity is impacting negatively on its operations.

The statement read in part, “The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association. This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popular as Jet-Al.

“The scarcity is impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

“However, the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”

This is coming barely a week after airline operators suspended their planned operation shutdown. The operators said the planned shutdown was suspended after the Federal Government intervened with the promise to address the astronomic rise in the price of aviation fuel.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Somalia elects new president

Somalia elects new president

Enugu 2023: Senator Ekweremadu preaches peace ahead of PDP primaries

Enugu 2023: Senator Ekweremadu preaches peace ahead of PDP primaries

2023: Osinbajo implores Nigerians to shun sentiments during elections

2023: Osinbajo implores Nigerians to shun sentiments during elections

Why Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu

Why Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu

Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke

Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign council replies Adeleke

Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

Airline operators announce flight cancellations, disruptions as fuel scarcity bites harder

Dagogo: Court remands Rivers PDP gov aspirant a second time

Dagogo: Court remands Rivers PDP gov aspirant a second time

ASUU strike: Protesting students block Sagamu-Benin Expressway

ASUU strike: Protesting students block Sagamu-Benin Expressway

2023: I will fight insecurity to standstill – Amaechi

2023: I will fight insecurity to standstill – Amaechi

Trending

MTN, Mafab set to roll out 5G in August - NCC

MTN, Mafab set to roll out 5G in August - NCC

Guinness records N15.28bn in profit for the quarter

Guinness

Telcos to increase voice, SMS and data tariffs by 40%, NCC, stakeholders react

Telcos to increase voice, SMS and data tariffs by 40%, NCC, stakeholders react

Lekki port: FG, Lagos to share from $201 billion accruing from taxes, royalties

Lekki port: FG, Lagos to share from $201 billion accruing from taxes, royalties