The trio spoke at the third coronation anniversary celebration of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri which took place at his palace in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

Represented at the occasion by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, President noted that Warri has remained a major contributor to the Nigerian project.

He said the dredging of the Warri Port, reactivation of Warri refinery, among others are projects in Warri that would aid development.

The Delta state governor in his speech at the occasion commended traditional rulers for building bridge of unity.

The governor who congratulated the Olu for the anniversary stated that his administration would fund the trans-Warri/Ode-Itesekiri road project due to its economic benefits to the people of the state.

He pledged his administration's commitment to executing storm drainage project in Warri to curb the environmental challenge in the area.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto urged Nigerians to embrace peace no matter their religious beliefs.

"You cannot love God if you don't love your neighbour. We want peace because, without peace, there cannot be development," the Sultan said.

The Olu of Warri in an address read by Chief Brown Mene appreciated the governor and the Sultan of Sokoto for their commitment to ensuring a peaceful society for all.