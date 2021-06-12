BUA cement donates N230m infrastructure to relocated communities in Sokoto

In handing over the facilities to the Wamakko local government chairman, Alhaji Halliru Guiwa, on Saturday, at the new settlement named Sabon Gidan Bailo, the Managing Director of BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, said that the facilities were part of company’s promise to the communities.

Binji said the donated facilities comprised a school, with two blocks of classrooms, an administrative block, township mosque, a clinic, two boreholes, a 30 KVA electricity transformer, township electrification installations and a cemetery.

The Managing Director commended the state, local governments, as well as the host communities, for the cordial relationship with the company, which had led to the provision of land for its activities.

According to him, the facilities were also meant to complement the efforts of the state government in enhancing people’s lives and facilitate a conducive environment for the relocated citizens to dwell in good living conditions.

Responding, Guiwa thanked the company for the effort, describing it as distinct in the history of relations between a commercial company and its host communities.

Guiwa urged the people to consider themselves lucky for having the BUA Cement company in their communities, in view of its immense contributions to the communities’ development.

He appealed for more in terms of employment for community members, especially youths, as well as the construction and upgrading of other infrastructures in the area.

Also speaking on behalf of the communities, the Ward Head of Kalambaina, Sardauna-Abdullahi Ahmad, thanked the company for its efforts and expressed his optimism that they would improve the wellbeing of the citizens.