Borno twin bombing orchestrated to embarrass Tinubu's govt - CDS Musa

During a visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State on Monday, July 8, General Musa remarked that the military is not all-seeing and noted that recent bombings in Gwoza and Pulka in Borno State were intended to discredit the government.

He reassured that those behind these attacks will not prevail and urged Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the country’s safety.

“The armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that there is peace and security in the country. What had happened in Gwoza shows clearly those that mean bad or evil for the country are not relenting. And so, we must continue to work hard.

“It was a deliberate thing to embarrass the government, but they would not succeed. Recently, we were able to arrest persons with IED equipment trying to blow up some installations. We will continue to work hard. Our appeal to Nigerians is those people perpetrating this evil act are within. They sleep and live within our environment.

“If we report as quickly as possible, actions would be taken. Security cannot be everywhere. We are not magicians. We also rely on intelligence we are getting from the people. That is why we call on Nigerians that the responsibility to secure Nigeria depends on all Nigerians working together with security agencies. We are committed to ensure that is achieved,” he added.

How it happened

At least over 32 lives were lost in the recent bomb blast in Borno State.

Scores died after four suicide bombers set off improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Gwoza.

Several others were injured in the attack, making it one of the most lethal incidents in the state in recent months.