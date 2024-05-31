ISWAP threatens Borno communities with 'leave or die' ultimatum

A resident, who fled to Maiduguri three hours after receiving the threat, disclosed this to Channels TV.

Reports confirmed that the incident took place on Sunday at approximately 10:40 pm, as the fishermen were getting ready for night fishing in the Tumbun Rogo Kangarwa Ward, located in the Kukawa Local Government Area near the edge of Lake Chad.

Recounting his experience anonymously, a resident revealed that terrorists had gathered people from various communities in the LGA early Thursday morning, May 30, ordering them to leave their homes by Saturday or face death.

He noted that following the terrorists' threat, residents began fleeing their communities, with some heading to Kross Kauwa and others to Monguno.

Kukawa LGA, located in Lake Chad, is known for its fishing, farming, and agricultural activities. Lake Chad surrounds it and hosts Nigerian Army and Navy troops.

Though insurgents had displaced residents during the conflict, Governor Babagana Zulum's administration resettled some communities, such as Kross Kauwa, Baga, Doron-Baga, Kukawa, and Tumbun Rogo.