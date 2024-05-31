ADVERTISEMENT
ISWAP threatens Borno communities with 'leave or die' ultimatum

Segun Adeyemi

Reports confirmed that fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed at least 15 fishermen and injured numerous others on Sunday, May 26.

Fifteen fishermen were killed in Tumbun Rogo community in Borno State four days ago. [Getty Images]
A resident, who fled to Maiduguri three hours after receiving the threat, disclosed this to Channels TV.

Reports confirmed that the incident took place on Sunday at approximately 10:40 pm, as the fishermen were getting ready for night fishing in the Tumbun Rogo Kangarwa Ward, located in the Kukawa Local Government Area near the edge of Lake Chad.

Recounting his experience anonymously, a resident revealed that terrorists had gathered people from various communities in the LGA early Thursday morning, May 30, ordering them to leave their homes by Saturday or face death.

He noted that following the terrorists' threat, residents began fleeing their communities, with some heading to Kross Kauwa and others to Monguno.

Kukawa LGA, located in Lake Chad, is known for its fishing, farming, and agricultural activities. Lake Chad surrounds it and hosts Nigerian Army and Navy troops.

Though insurgents had displaced residents during the conflict, Governor Babagana Zulum's administration resettled some communities, such as Kross Kauwa, Baga, Doron-Baga, Kukawa, and Tumbun Rogo.

Despite the area's relative peace and stability, Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists continue to attack the communities, exploiting the region's fishing and farming activities for their survival and financial gain.

