ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

Segun Adeyemi

The proposed bill would divide Nigeria into eight geo-political regions with provisional boundaries.

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Akin Fapohunda, the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, is the author of the proposed bill titled “A Bill for an Act to Substitute the Annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with New Governance Model for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

This bill aims to introduce new laws, referred to as “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria New Governance Model for Nigeria Act 2024.”

It was gathered that last week, the bill was denied by the House of Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Punch, the spokesperson of the Green Chamber, Akin Rotimi, said the bill had yet to be scheduled for deliberation.

Meanwhile, Fapohunda disclosed to the newspaper that the bill would reach President Tinubu’s desk on Friday.

“I’m submitting my letter (draft bill) today, but I will wait for seven days before releasing it to the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fapohunda, who also represents the Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities, said the organisation advocates for the country to be divided into eight geo-political regions with provisional boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Fapohunda, the proposed regions include a southern region comprising Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, and Cross Rivers States.

This region may optionally include the Annang, Effik, Ekoi, Ibibio, and Oro Ohaji/Egbema in Southern Imo, as well as the Adonia, Efemia, Ijaw, Ogoni, Bini, Ishan, Isoko, Urhobo, and Ijaw-speaking people in Northern Ondo State, maintaining land contiguity.

The South Eastern region comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. The Western region includes Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Ekiti States, incorporating the Yoruba-speaking people in Kogi and the Igbomina people in Kwara State.

Additional options would be for the Itsekiri people of Delta State and the Akoko-Edo people of Edo State to make their respective choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others include the Mid-Western Region, which consists of Edo and Delta States and possibly incorporates the Anioma people, and the Eastern Middle Belt Region, which comprises Northern Cross River, Southern Kaduna, Southern Borno, Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Taraba States.

The Western Middle Belt Region comprises Southern Kebbi, parts of Kwara and Niger States, while the North Eastern Region will be made up of parts of Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, and Yobe States.

According to the Afenifere chieftain, the North Western Region comprises Kaduna and parts of Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

Nigeria’s creative industry a goldmine - Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s creative industry a goldmine - Lai Mohammed

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

In 72 hours, Lagos State battles cholera outbreak, 60 hospitalised, 5 dead

In 72 hours, Lagos State battles cholera outbreak, 60 hospitalised, 5 dead

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The NLC reacted to the 300% increase of judicial workers' salary. [Facebook]

'See the speed of approval' - NLC reacts to 300% salary increase for judicial workers

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State