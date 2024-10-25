Cabinet Reshuffle: Benue caucus reacts to Akume, Utsev survival of Tinubu's whip

The caucus, speaking through spokesperson Hon Philip Agbese, affirmed that both leaders have justified President Bola Tinubu's confidence in them, especially following their retention during the recent cabinet reshuffle.

In a statement, Agbese emphasised Akume's transformative influence in the Office of the SGF, which he credited with streamlining government processes and removing bureaucratic obstacles.

"Senator Akume's strategic vision has driven significant reforms in the Office of the SGF, fostering better collaboration across ministries, departments, and agencies while enhancing transparency," Agbese remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Akume's contributions have been pivotal in advancing President Tinubu's policies, strengthening interagency cooperation, and promoting effective financial management.

Regarding Professor Utsev's achievements, Agbese noted the minister's success in tackling water scarcity and advancing sustainable water resource management.

"Professor Utsev has launched groundbreaking initiatives aimed at improving access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, especially in rural communities," the statement read.

According to Agbese, his efforts have included promoting innovative technologies and partnerships that support efficient water conservation and resource management.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caucus applauded President Tinubu for recognising the outstanding performance of these Benue leaders, considering their retention as a testament to the President's commitment to building a team of high-achieving, results-driven officials.

"This decision is a powerful endorsement of their contributions to the administration and our nation," the statement added, praising both leaders for embodying values of integrity, hard work, and dedication.

The Benue Caucus further reaffirmed its allegiance to President Tinubu's agenda, pledging to support his vision for Nigeria's growth.