Cabinet Reshuffle: Benue caucus reacts to Akume, Utsev survival of Tinubu's whip

Segun Adeyemi

The Benue Caucus further reaffirmed its allegiance to President Tinubu's agenda, pledging to support his vision for Nigeria's growth.

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Professor Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation. [Facebook]
Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Professor Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation. [Facebook]

The caucus, speaking through spokesperson Hon Philip Agbese, affirmed that both leaders have justified President Bola Tinubu's confidence in them, especially following their retention during the recent cabinet reshuffle.

In a statement, Agbese emphasised Akume's transformative influence in the Office of the SGF, which he credited with streamlining government processes and removing bureaucratic obstacles.

"Senator Akume's strategic vision has driven significant reforms in the Office of the SGF, fostering better collaboration across ministries, departments, and agencies while enhancing transparency," Agbese remarked.

He added that Akume's contributions have been pivotal in advancing President Tinubu's policies, strengthening interagency cooperation, and promoting effective financial management.

Regarding Professor Utsev's achievements, Agbese noted the minister's success in tackling water scarcity and advancing sustainable water resource management.

"Professor Utsev has launched groundbreaking initiatives aimed at improving access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, especially in rural communities," the statement read.

According to Agbese, his efforts have included promoting innovative technologies and partnerships that support efficient water conservation and resource management.

The caucus applauded President Tinubu for recognising the outstanding performance of these Benue leaders, considering their retention as a testament to the President's commitment to building a team of high-achieving, results-driven officials.

"This decision is a powerful endorsement of their contributions to the administration and our nation," the statement added, praising both leaders for embodying values of integrity, hard work, and dedication.

The Benue Caucus further reaffirmed its allegiance to President Tinubu's agenda, pledging to support his vision for Nigeria's growth.

"Benue State is firmly behind President Tinubu, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to his transformative policies for a united and prosperous Nigeria," the caucus declared.

