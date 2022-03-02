Use your jets to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine – Ben Bruce tells politicians, billionaires

“This crisis in Ukraine has lingered with Nigerian citizens unable to find a solution,” the ‘common sense Senator’ tweeted, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

“I have a question for our billionaires and those aspiring for elective office. How many of you have fueled your private jets and sent them to neighbouring countries around Ukraine to help evacuate Nigerians home? None!

“But how many of you have fueled the same to carry your girlfriends to Harrods and fancy unnecessary races in Monaco? A number of you.

“Search your conscience and be a useful and genuinely charitable Nigerian for once,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has said that stranded citizens will be evacuated on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from Poland, Hungary, and Romania.