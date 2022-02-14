Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

Harvest a healthier future by applying for the Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022.

Through the Women Empowerment Award, Bayer Foundation offers a partnership that goes far beyond a one-off cash prize. The

award includes 25,000 EUR in cash plus an in-kind contribution that equals 25,000 EUR in the form of a 24-week growth accelerator. During this period, the winners will receive tailored support and training for scaling, including active investor feedback.

In addition, they will be able to will tap into an extensive network of Bayer experts, who will offer coaching both in health and nutrition as well as sustainable agriculture-related focus areas. Last but not least, all winners will become part of Bayer Foundation’s exceptional global alumni and partner network, which offers the opportunity to raise capital and exchange knowledge about the experience gained.

Here are the benefits of the Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award

€25,000 Cash prize

24-week growth accelerator program

Workshops and training

Access to network

Access to the Women Empowerment Award Final Event

Additional Funding opportunities

2022 timeline for Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award