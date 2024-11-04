APC faction urges Tinubu's action as Badaru faces anti-party allegations

The influential APC support group claims Badaru, former Governor of Jigawa State, has engaged with opposition figures, compromising party interests, particularly in the northern regions.

Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, Chairman of the APC Solidarity Vanguard’s Jigawa chapter, expressed the group’s concerns in a statement on Sunday.

“Badaru is fast becoming a liability to the APC at both national and state levels,” Yakubu stated, calling for Tinubu’s intervention to prevent potential sabotage.

According to Yakubu, Badaru’s close ties with key figures in opposition parties, both within Jigawa and across northern states, pose a significant threat to the ruling party's unity and success.

“A man who heads such a sensitive ministry like defence should be an upright man,” Yakubu warned. “With constant engagements with opposition members, we believe Badaru should not be trusted.”

The APC Vanguard cited historical parallels, referencing how anti-party activities contributed to Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat in 2015.

They fear similar actions could undermine Tinubu’s administration and jeopardise the APC’s standing in the 2027 elections.