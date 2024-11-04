ADVERTISEMENT
APC faction urges Tinubu's action as Badaru faces anti-party allegations

Segun Adeyemi

The APC faction fear similar actions could undermine Tinubu’s administration and jeopardise the APC’s standing in the 2027 elections.

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, inspecting guard of honour during operational visit. [Facebook]
The influential APC support group claims Badaru, former Governor of Jigawa State, has engaged with opposition figures, compromising party interests, particularly in the northern regions.

Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, Chairman of the APC Solidarity Vanguard’s Jigawa chapter, expressed the group’s concerns in a statement on Sunday.

READ ALSO: 'Get me Bello Turji' - Defence minister charges troops

“Badaru is fast becoming a liability to the APC at both national and state levels,” Yakubu stated, calling for Tinubu’s intervention to prevent potential sabotage.

According to Yakubu, Badaru’s close ties with key figures in opposition parties, both within Jigawa and across northern states, pose a significant threat to the ruling party's unity and success.

“A man who heads such a sensitive ministry like defence should be an upright man,” Yakubu warned. “With constant engagements with opposition members, we believe Badaru should not be trusted.”

READ ALSO: Alake calls on Badaru to fish out illegal miners, violators of mining laws

The APC Vanguard cited historical parallels, referencing how anti-party activities contributed to Goodluck Jonathan’s defeat in 2015.

They fear similar actions could undermine Tinubu’s administration and jeopardise the APC’s standing in the 2027 elections.

The group called for Tinubu’s swift action, emphasising that, “Security is the main focal point of this administration, and the man at its helm should remain loyal to the President and the party.”

