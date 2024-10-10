'T-pain unmoved' - Atiku blames Tinubu's policies for rising inflation

In a post on X, Abubakar expressed deep concerns about the adverse impact of the administration's subsidy policy on Nigeria's economic stability.

He described the current fuel subsidy strategy as a primary driver behind the inflation rate, which he said is "drowning the material well-being of Nigerians."

The former Vice President argued that without a more effective approach, inflation is likely to persist, further straining citizens' daily lives.

"The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country," Abubakar said in his post, highlighting his dissatisfaction with Tinubu's subsidy removal process.

Moreover, Abubakar alluded to the President's lack of empathy towards Nigerians' struggles.

He remarked, "It is even more worrying that T-pain is undisturbed by the hardship in the country," suggesting that Tinubu appears indifferent to the economic suffering widespread across Nigeria.

This criticism arrives amid rising public frustration, with many Nigerians grappling with soaring prices of essential goods and a dwindling standard of living.