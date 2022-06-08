RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PDP Presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar fires shot at APC Presidential Primaries

As the ruling party the All Progressive Congress presidential primaries was in full swing late at night on Tuesday 7th June 2022, the presidential candidate for the opposition party Atiku Abubakar of the PDP thought it a good time to remind Nigerians of their failure.

In a tweet from the official handle of the former Vice President, he said accused the APC of repetitive attempt to gloss over their failures and reminded that Nigerians are beginning to see beyond the painting.

Like millions of Nigerians, Atiku Abubakar will be watching to see who will emerge as his primary opposition for the 2023 general elections. And his timely tweet is just part of the many fireworks that will light up the coming election.

