AIG decorates 14 promoted police officers

Okpabi said that the promotion was in line with the Inspector General of Police’s manpower development policy. He added that the policy was aimed at boosting the morale of police personnel for effective service delivery.

”It is also aimed at identifying, elevating and positioning deserving officers professionally,” the spokesperson said.

He said Kamaldeen congratulated the beneficiaries, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba.

Okpabi said the AIG charged them to reciprocate the gesture by exhibiting high professionalism, civility to members of the public and respect for human rights.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Emeka Onyekaba, who responded on behalf of the promoted officers, thanked the IGP, the Police Service Commission and the AIG, for finding them worthy of the promotion.