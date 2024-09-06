Edo 2024: Appeal court delivers verdict in forgery case against PDP’s Ighodalo

The case, filed by Arthur Osene and Anslem Ojezua, was thrown out for being statute-barred, with Justice Barka affirming the lower court's ruling.

Justice Barka clarified the timing issue: "Once the constitution provides a time for doing a thing, it must be done within that time.

"The issue is a pre-election matter under section 285(9) of the constitution. A calculation here renders the action above the prescribed 14 days."

The court also dismissed allegations of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) forgery.

"The burden of proving forgery is proof beyond reasonable doubt, and there is no evidential basis to prove forgery in this case," Barka stated.

He further emphasised that a voter's card is not a constitutional requirement to run for governor.

Court fines appellant ₦3m

All issues were resolved against the appellants, and the court reaffirmed Dr Ighodalo as the legitimate PDP candidate for the September 21st governorship election.

A cost of ₦3 million was awarded against the appellants.