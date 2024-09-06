ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Edo 2024: Appeal court delivers verdict in forgery case against PDP’s Ighodalo

Segun Adeyemi

With these legal hurdles out of the way, the coast is now clear for Asue Ighodalo to contest the forthcoming September election as the Flag bearer of the People's Democratic Party.

Dr Ighodalo is set to contest as the PDP flag bearer in the upcoming Edo election. [Facebook]
Dr Ighodalo is set to contest as the PDP flag bearer in the upcoming Edo election. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The case, filed by Arthur Osene and Anslem Ojezua, was thrown out for being statute-barred, with Justice Barka affirming the lower court's ruling.

Justice Barka clarified the timing issue: "Once the constitution provides a time for doing a thing, it must be done within that time.

"The issue is a pre-election matter under section 285(9) of the constitution. A calculation here renders the action above the prescribed 14 days."

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also dismissed allegations of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) forgery.

"The burden of proving forgery is proof beyond reasonable doubt, and there is no evidential basis to prove forgery in this case," Barka stated.

READ ALSO: Court affirms Asue Ighodalo as PDP guber candidate in Edo

He further emphasised that a voter's card is not a constitutional requirement to run for governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

All issues were resolved against the appellants, and the court reaffirmed Dr Ighodalo as the legitimate PDP candidate for the September 21st governorship election.

A cost of ₦3 million was awarded against the appellants.

With these legal challenges dismissed, Dr Ighodalo is set to contest as the PDP flag bearer in the upcoming Edo election.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Jong Un executes officials over flood that claimed 4,000 lives

Kim Jong Un executes officials over flood that claimed 4,000 lives

Edo 2024: Appeal court delivers verdict in forgery case against PDP’s Ighodalo

Edo 2024: Appeal court delivers verdict in forgery case against PDP’s Ighodalo

Nigerian brothers jailed in US over sextortion scheme leading to teen’s suicide

Nigerian brothers jailed in US over sextortion scheme leading to teen’s suicide

NNPLC confirms date to commence sale of Dangote petrol

NNPLC confirms date to commence sale of Dangote petrol

Will petrol minister’s fresh promise end Nigeria’s month-long fuel crisis?

Will petrol minister’s fresh promise end Nigeria’s month-long fuel crisis?

FG announces sale of 30,000mt of rice for ₦40,000/bag

FG announces sale of 30,000mt of rice for ₦40,000/bag

Fuel scarcity, $6bn debt: Debate over calls for Kyari's dismissal heightens

Fuel scarcity, $6bn debt: Debate over calls for Kyari's dismissal heightens

Zamfara Govt denies 'paying huge funds' to bandit leaders

Zamfara Govt denies 'paying huge funds' to bandit leaders

Oando’s acquisition of Agip will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 2mbpd – FG

Oando’s acquisition of Agip will boost Nigeria’s oil production to 2mbpd – FG

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obi said that such divisive comments should not find a place in our society and should be rejected by everyone. [Facebook/X]

Peter Obi reacts to Canada-Nigerian woman's threat to poison fellow Nigerians

Mr Abdulsamad Rabiu said cement dealers capitalised on the situation, inflating prices to as much as ₦7,000 or ₦8,000 per bag while purchasing from BUA at ₦3,500. [X, formerly Twitter]

BUA CEO explains how dealers sabotaged plan to slash cement prices to ₦3,500

Expert says Tinubu’s Beijing visit to strengthen Nigeria-China bilateral ties [Premium Times Nigeria]

Expert says Tinubu’s Beijing visit to strengthen Nigeria-China bilateral ties

Flood displaces 3,633 people, damages houses in Kaduna, many still missing [Nigerian NewsDirect]

Flood displaces 3,633 people, damages houses in Kaduna, many still missing