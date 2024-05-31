FCT residents risk 72hr blackout as AEDC issues crucial warning

The statement, released on Friday, May 31, and signed by the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Ojelabi, urges customers to clear their dues promptly to avoid an interruption in the power supply.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is notifying all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption.

” To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply,” the statement reads.

The utility company stressed the necessity of meeting payment deadlines to maintain efficient and dependable service.

“The timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.”

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024.”

NERC fines AEDC ₦200m

Earlier in April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) fined the AEDC ₦200 million for failure to comply with the prescribed customer band classifications for the tariff billing.

The commission said AEDC was fined for non-compliance with the Supplementary Order to the April 2024 Multi-Year Tariff Order 2024 for the company.