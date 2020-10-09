While the notoriety of SARS and protests against them are not a new thing, the current #EndSarsProtests is the most organized people action against it so far. The protests, which have held in several Nigerian states including Lagos, Edo, Kwara, Oyo and Bayelsa, has enjoyed the support of politicians, celebrities and even brands within and outside Nigeria.

The series of tweets below provide an overview of what the protests are all about:

1. Nigerians believe some important people are benefitting from SARS' illegalities

2. Nigerians see the protest against the continuous existence of SARS as the only option

3. Right now, the Nigerian government does not give a damn!

4. Absolutely anything can turn a Nigerian youth into a SARS operative target

5. Poilce brutality is ongoing, even during the peaceful protests

6. There is a sinister mainstream media blackout and Nigerians are noticing it

7. It is not just SARS, the entire police force has a culture of violence

8. Nigerians are wooing the international media to amplify their voice globally

9. Like #BlackLivesMatter, #EndSars is holding brands accountable

10. This is just the begining, #EndSarsProtest may go international

11. If #EndSarsNow succeeds, another revolution may emerge