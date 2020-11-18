A bank is a place where people mainly withdraw and deposit money. Banks also provide various financial services for its customers. Banking halls, therefore, play host to all kinds of people, who have different needs and intentions, every day. This article looks at the five different people groupings you are likely to observe in a typical Nigerian banking hall.

1. THE MONEY FLASHERS

This group of people are usually cash depositors. They only visit the bank when they have some cash to deposit. More often than not, they have this aura of confidence – and sometimes arrogance – as they approach the counter. They are always in a hurry. I think they believe they will be properly and promptly attended to because their cash is apparently needed in the bank. In some cases, these persons join the Professional Complainers (more below) to complain loudly when they do not get immediate attention.

2. THE CONFUSED ONES

Almost everyone has met a member of this particular group of people. Their incessant questions about everything and anything can easily annoy you. The basic nature of their questions will make you value your education. They usually experience difficulty in filling dates and writing amounts in words. Some of them come to the bank with a more educated person to help them with the whole process. You can spot them filling and discarding multiple tellers before heading for the counter.

3. THE NOISE MAKERS

There are those who think the banking hall is a StreetSide market. They often come with people they know or strike up conversations with anyone as soon they get into the bank. Worse still, they are often very restless and impatient: they pace about, receiving calls loudly and keep asking the banking staff the same set of questions. They can be useful because they monitor the queues and ensure no jumping occurs.

4. THE PROFESSIONAL COMPLAINERS

This group of persons make their visit to banking halls an opportunity to vent about everything they consider bad about the bank. At times, they would threaten to withdraw all their monies from the bank and close down the account. They nag consistently until people plead with them to exercise patience. Interestingly, they seldom carry out their threats and may remain loyal customers for long.

5. THE PEN BORROWERS

We have all met these people at one point or the other. These people never go to the bank with pens. Instead, they borrow pens from other customers. They are always confident that someone at the bank must have a pen. You may see them moving from one customer to another asking for a pen. Some of them cause confusion by lending other Pen Borrowers the pen they borrowed from someone else or by forgetting who they collected the pen from.

Besides the above groupings, there are those who mind their business when they visit the bank. They fill their forms with their own pens, silently follow the queues, and hardly make any sustained chit-chat all through. These are the ‘normal’ ones.

Where do you belong??

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

-----

About the author: Blessing Ese Enenaite is a Nigerian writer and fashion entrepreneur. She is the author of the self-help book ‘9 Keys to Successful Living’. Blessing is presently a content writer for a Lagos-based media firm.