For days, Nigerians have been protesting against the brutality of members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a department of the Nigerian Police Force. They are demanding that the government puts an end to their operations. This article identifies five kinds of people you are likely to meet at the protests.

1. The Patriots.

This group of persons comes prepared for the protest. They stand their ground whenever they are being harassed by security operatives. You will see them shouting #EndSARS, participating in activities like cleaning up, carrying posters and banners, giving speeches and being helpful to the cause in some way. They are the ones keeping the vision of the protests alive.

2. The Emergency Journalists.

This group of persons are out to cover the protests as self-appointed freelance journalists. Though a part of the protest, they put more effort in taking pictures and making videos and sharing to different platforms. If not for them, we wouldn’t know much about the protests.

3. The Food Lovers

Members of this group do not joke with the food shared at the protests. They are there for the food and the food only, and they will try to eat and drink everything. You may hear them moaning that the quality or quantity of food they got has not adequately rewarded their agitations.

4. The Fun Lovers

There are people who believe the protests is an avenue to catch fun. It seems the thought of being on the streets alone gives them joy and energy. They will dance whether there is music or not, run round excitedly and generally make themselves loud. You may also see them trying to appear on the media one way or another. Without them, the atmosphere will be dull: they bring the ginger.

5. The Perverts

These are the Judases amongst the twelve disciples whose only mission is to take advantage of the situation to act inappropriately towards the female folk. You will see them touching the buttocks or breasts of the women. A few of them have gotten just beatings for this.

There are also the trouble makers (like the one in the header image), hired to disrupt the protests, and those there to steal from inspecting protesters.

So which of these are you?

About the author: Blessing Ese Enenaite is a Nigerian writer and fashion entrepreneur. She is the author of the self-help book ‘9 Keys to Successful Living’. Blessing is presently a content writer for a Lagos-based media firm.