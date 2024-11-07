Fatal mining accident in Adamawa, Taraba claims 22 lives

At least 22 miners are feared dead following the collapse of an illegal mining pit located in the Gashaka-Gumti National Park, spanning both Adamawa and Taraba states.

The miners, primarily from Jamtare town in Gashaka Local Government Area (LGA), were reportedly digging for gold in the Buffa zone when the disaster occurred.

Adamu Jamtare, a local miner, confirmed that all 22 miners trapped in the pit are presumed dead.

"They were mining gold in an area known as the Buffa zone within the Gashaka-Gumti National Park. All 22 miners trapped in the pit are presumed dead," he said.

Engineer Suleiman Toungo, Chairman of Toungo LGA, also confirmed the deaths, adding that five bodies had been recovered.

"The incident happened almost a month ago, and the exact number of miners still buried is uncertain," he noted, explaining that the mining site, despite being patrolled by rangers, remains a hotspot for illegal mining activities, particularly at night.

The region, rich in mineral resources, has seen numerous fatalities due to unregulated mining.

Last year alone, an anonymous resident from Tila village reported that around 70 miners died in similar incidents, many of which were unreported.

Adamawa Police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed that two separate mining pit collapses have resulted in fatalities, with two miners confirmed dead and four others injured.