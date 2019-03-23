Cornered in Baghuz, Syria, the last 1.5-square-mile remnant of the group’s original caliphate in the region, the remaining militants waged a surprisingly fierce defense and kept the American-backed forces at bay for months.

They detonated car bombs and hurled explosives from drones. Suicide bombers ran across the front line under cover of darkness to attack the sleeping quarters of the American-backed coalition.

In the last weeks, the militants’ families fled for their lives, their black-clad wives streaming into the desert by the tens of thousands, some of them defiantly ﻿chanting Islamic State slogans﻿ and lobbing fistfuls of dirt at reporters.

But after a grueling campaign, the last speck of land was finally wrested from the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

“This is a big moment not just for us but for all of the world,” said Kino Gabriel, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, the American-backed militia that led the operation. “But we cannot say that ISIS is finished. It is true that they are finished on the ground as a standing army. But the ISIS threat remains around the globe.”

At its zenith four years ago, the Islamic State ruled a chunk of territory the size of Britain and controlled the lives of up to ﻿12 million people﻿.

It captured major population centers, including Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq. Its dominion extended east into the plains of Nineveh in Iraq, an area mentioned in the Bible where the group used the walls of ancient churches for target practice. It reached south to the Syrian ruins of Palmyra, whose majestic pillars became a backdrop for gruesome beheading videos.

In between, it seized land that ﻿accounted for﻿ 75 percent of Syria’s cotton crop, 40 percent of Iraq’s wheat production and over 50 percent of its barley fields, as well as hydroelectric dams, phosphate mines and oil fields.

While the Islamic State lives on as a diffuse insurgency that commands thousands of followers from Afghanistan to the Philippines, the loss of the biggest territory it controlled is a blow. The group lost the most visible prototype of what it envisioned as a global caliphate, a gleaming beacon that helped recruit tens of thousands of fighters from around the world and an ominous nightmare that frightened the rest.

Its vast territory allowed it to do something no other terrorist group had done: By taxing the millions under their rule and exploiting the area’s natural resources, the Islamic State raked in ﻿billions of dollars﻿, becoming the world’s richest terrorist organization.

It used that wealth to finance its global ambitions. The militants built a war machine, including ﻿industrial-scale mortar production﻿ and a ﻿drone program﻿ that modified off-the-shelf technology to carry explosives, changing the dynamic of a conflict where previously mortars had to be bought on the black market and the American-backed coalition controlled the air.

It invested in its nascent state, ﻿providing services﻿ like vaccination drives and trash collection that at times rivaled those of the governments they had usurped, one of the selling points it used to lure new recruits.

The cities and towns it held allowed the group to embed prisons, training camps and administrative offices in civilian population centers, protecting them from airstrikes under international norms of warfare.

The state it built, ostensibly modeled on the one established by the Prophet Muhammad in the seventh century, was both brutal and bureaucratically efficient. Women flogged for showing so much as their eyes were ﻿issued receipts﻿ by the morality police. Teenage boys imprisoned for the crime of “﻿making fun during prayer﻿” were served with arrest warrants. Thousands of women belonging to the Yazidi faith, which the Islamic State considers heretical, were sold into ﻿sexual servitude,﻿ their rape endorsed by an Islamic court with a stamped contract.