Fashion month is probably one of the most stressful times in a model's career and model of the moment, South Sudanese Adut Akech reveals to Vogue how she unwinds after a hectic few weeks.

Adut walked in variety of shows including Dries Van Noten, Lanvin, Moschino, Prada, MaxMara and Marc Jacobs and traveled through all the fashion capitals; Paris, London, Milan and New York.

That is bound to take a toll on a person and it's important that model's have rituals in place that center them and encourage them to relax when they're off-duty.

Whether it's something small or big, as long as it helps you feel better.

In an interview with Vogue, Adut revealed her 4 valuable self-care tips :

Get some sleep

“When I’m exhausted I go home to New York City, I lock my apartment and I stay inside and sleep for like, four days straight. During the shows, I’ll crawl under a table and sleep for 30 minutes if I need to. I’m one of those people who can sleep for an entire day if I need the rest – I’ll do 14 hours if I can. To me, the sign of a good sleep is when you wake up and you see marks from the blanket and the sheets on your skin. That’s when you’ve really put in the time.”

Put your trainers on

“We wear heels for four weeks straight, so whenever I can, I put on a pair of sneakers. I don’t care if I’m supposed to look chic, because being comfortable and being able to move around in your own body is chic. My favourite sneakers are by Nike – I buy a lot of Air Force Ones. My other go-tos are Vans. I like to rotate, I buy Converse, too. You want a big selection, depending on your mood.”

Take a long soak

“I like to take really long showers. Often that’s where all your problems melt away – sometimes you just have to cry it all out in the shower. The best is when I have time for a bath, though. I find bath bombs so relaxing and also kind of fascinating, because you get to watch them dissolve and fizz in the water. My favourites are the fruity ones that smell like grapefruit or citrus. They give you amazing energy.”

Stop watching TV

“I stopped about a year ago. It gives me so much more time. I don’t miss it, but sometimes my sisters will talk about a show and they’ll make me watch with them. They’re addicted to [Australian teen TV show] Dance Academy, so every time I go home, they force me to watch it with them, even though I saw it the first time. It makes me kind of crazy.”