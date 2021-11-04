Liverpool on the verge of being unbeatable, says ex-Red Michael Owen

Two outstanding first half goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane helped Jurgen Klopp's men maintain their perfect start to the Champions League campaign and seal a place in the round of 16 as Group B winners.

The win ensured the Kops did the double over Diego Simeone en route winning their first four games in the Champions League for the first time ever in the club's history.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool's former number 9 Michael Owen waxed lyrical about his former team, who he believes are bordering on the invincible.

"They verge on being unbeatable," he told BT Sports. "How do you stop that? You do not want to draw Liverpool in the round of 16. You have to say that Liverpool are the favourites (for the title)."

The Reds have now lost just one of their last 15 home matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage, winning 11 of them.