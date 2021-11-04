RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool on the verge of being unbeatable, says ex-Red Michael Owen

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Reds are flying at the moment and on Wednesday night registered another impressive win in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool players celebrate against Atletico Madrid
Liverpool players celebrate against Atletico Madrid

Liverpool booked their spot in the knockout stages with a 2-0 victory over La Liga champions Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Recommended articles

Two outstanding first half goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane helped Jurgen Klopp's men maintain their perfect start to the Champions League campaign and seal a place in the round of 16 as Group B winners.

The win ensured the Kops did the double over Diego Simeone en route winning their first four games in the Champions League for the first time ever in the club's history.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool's former number 9 Michael Owen waxed lyrical about his former team, who he believes are bordering on the invincible.

"They verge on being unbeatable," he told BT Sports. "How do you stop that? You do not want to draw Liverpool in the round of 16. You have to say that Liverpool are the favourites (for the title)."

The Reds have now lost just one of their last 15 home matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage, winning 11 of them.

Up next for them in the competition, they host Porto but after taking on West Ham (away) and Arsenal (home) in the Premier League.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know that your girl wants sex

How to know that your girl wants sex

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

Trending

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega and her husband AJ [Instagram/AJMoney001]

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

He promised to send me abroad if I conceal our sexual activities – NDC guru’s daughter tells court

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood