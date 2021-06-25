RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Reminisce discusses midlife crisis and Nigerian decadence on new single, 'Omo X 100' with Olamide's help

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This is his first single since his sports rebrand.

Reminisce discusses midlife crisis and Nigerian decadence on new single, 'Omo X 100' with Olamide's help. (LRR)

Details: The song projects Reminisce's tendency for short records, with loaded rapped lines and a beautiful chorus. This is one for the books and the lead of Reminsice's upcoming studio album. This is his first single since his sports rebrand.

Artist: Reminisce featuring Olamide

Song: Omo X 100

Producer: TBD

Label: LRR/OneRPM

Album: Alaye To Se GoGo

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Date of release: June 24, 2021

You can stream the song below;

