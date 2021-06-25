Details: The song projects Reminisce's tendency for short records, with loaded rapped lines and a beautiful chorus. This is one for the books and the lead of Reminsice's upcoming studio album. This is his first single since his sports rebrand.
Reminisce discusses midlife crisis and Nigerian decadence on new single, 'Omo X 100' with Olamide's help
Artist: Reminisce featuring Olamide
Song: Omo X 100
Producer: TBD
Label: LRR/OneRPM
Album: Alaye To Se GoGo
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Date of release: June 24, 2021
