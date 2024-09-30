Your house has a bad odour but you can’t tell - Here’s why and how to fix it

There are two main reasons your house smells and you can’t detect it:

Why your house smells but you can't detect it

1. Occupant odour

Odours from your cleaning supplies, clothes, food, perfumes, and room fresheners are all considered occupant odours. These smells then permeate carpets, drapes, and pillows.

These all gives your home a unique smell because of the way various smells blend together.

2. Olfactory adaptation

Olfactory adaptation refers to the mechanism that causes you to lose the ability to smell your own breath, odour, or even perfume after a short while.

The truth is we get so used to the smells of our own home that’s why we can’t recognise it. After breathing them in for a while, an unfamiliar smell becomes quite familiar.

Things that make your house smell badly

1. Trash can

Odours can form due to the accumulation of spills and crumbs in the trash can or dustbin. You should throw dirt in your trash can as often as possible, but not only that, you should wash and freshen it up to get rid of lingering odours.

2. Shoes

Shoes can get really smelly because of the accumulation of sweat and dirt, creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

3. Cooking odours

Cooking can create smells that stick around for a long time. Pungent vegetables and foods like cauliflower, fish, broccoli, locust beans, and curry can saturate your house and clothes with a bad odour.

4. Wet, dirty clothes

Damp clothes can give your house a very nasty, musty smell. Ensure clothes are sun-dried before bringing them in. Keep your dirty clothes far from your toilet, so they don’t get damp.

Also, wash your bedsheet and pillowcase once a week to remove nasty odours.

5. Leaky pipes

Sewage smells from bathtubs or sink drains may indicate a clogged pipe. This leads to the presence of mould and mildew which gave your house a damp smell. Exposing yourself to this long-term can cause lung infections and chronic bronchitis.

How to make your house smell good

1. Use a sliced lemon in your dustbin

Running a sliced lemon through your trash disposal while rinsing it with cold water is a quick fix to get rid of any residual smells. This will fill your kitchen with a clean, new smell.

2. Use fabric spray

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 30 drops of wild orange essential oil. Transfer the mixture to a spray bottle filled with two cups of distilled water. Shake and spray in the air or onto fabric to remove odours.

3. Throw garbage out often

Don’t wait for smelly kitchen waste to accumulate before you finally decide to throw it away. Garbage is full of decomposing waste that can leave your home with a bad smell, so throw it as often as possible.

4. Open your windows

Proper ventilation can eliminate trapped moisture and bacteria that cause strong and unpleasant odours.

5. Use air fresheners and aromatic candles

Finally, to get your house smelling great, buy automatic air fresheners and aromatic candles to saturate the place with a pleasant smell.