These include things like phones, the light bulb and even some medical breakthroughs.

While these inventions are a great help to humans in recent times, many of them were initially met with scepticism, rejection, or even ridicule.

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

Here are some of the world's greatest inventions that faced initial rejection:

The telephone (Alexander Graham Bell)

Initially, the telephone was dismissed as an impractical and unnecessary invention. The president of Western Union reportedly said, "What use could this company make of an electrical toy?" Today, the telephone is a fundamental part of global communication.

The light bulb (Thomas Edison)

Edison's electric light bulb was initially met with doubt and criticism. Many people, including leading scientists, believed that it would be too expensive and impractical for widespread use. It revolutionised how we illuminate our homes and cities.

The automobile (Karl Benz)

When Karl Benz developed the first automobile, it was met with scepticism. People believed that horses were more reliable and that the "horseless carriage" would never replace them. Automobiles eventually transformed transportation and industry.

Personal computers (Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple)

When the personal computer was introduced, many experts and businesses doubted its usefulness. Ken Olsen, the founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, famously said, "There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home." Personal computers are now ubiquitous.

Airplanes (Wright brothers)

The idea of human flight was long considered a fantasy. The Wright brothers' early experiments were met with skepticism and ridicule. However, their success at Kitty Hawk paved the way for the aviation industry.

Anesthesia (Crawford Long and William Morton)

When anesthesia was first introduced, it faced resistance from the medical community. Some doctors believed surgery should be performed without pain relief. Today, anesthesia is a standard practice in medicine.

Vaccination (Edward Jenner)

Edward Jenner's smallpox vaccine faced strong opposition and skepticism from the public and medical community. Over time, vaccination became a cornerstone of public health, eradicating diseases like smallpox.

