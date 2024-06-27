ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

Oghenerume Progress

While these inventions had initial resistance, the inventors stood their grounds and the impact in the world today, makes us all glad they did.

The telephone was rejected at first [Quora]
The telephone was rejected at first [Quora]

There are so many things we use today that we can't imagine life without them.

Recommended articles

These include things like phones, the light bulb and even some medical breakthroughs.

While these inventions are a great help to humans in recent times, many of them were initially met with scepticism, rejection, or even ridicule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the world's greatest inventions that faced initial rejection:

Initially, the telephone was dismissed as an impractical and unnecessary invention. The president of Western Union reportedly said, "What use could this company make of an electrical toy?" Today, the telephone is a fundamental part of global communication.

Edison's electric light bulb was initially met with doubt and criticism. Many people, including leading scientists, believed that it would be too expensive and impractical for widespread use. It revolutionised how we illuminate our homes and cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Karl Benz developed the first automobile, it was met with scepticism. People believed that horses were more reliable and that the "horseless carriage" would never replace them. Automobiles eventually transformed transportation and industry.

When the personal computer was introduced, many experts and businesses doubted its usefulness. Ken Olsen, the founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, famously said, "There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home." Personal computers are now ubiquitous.

Personal computer [Brittanica]
Personal computer [Brittanica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of human flight was long considered a fantasy. The Wright brothers' early experiments were met with skepticism and ridicule. However, their success at Kitty Hawk paved the way for the aviation industry.

When anesthesia was first introduced, it faced resistance from the medical community. Some doctors believed surgery should be performed without pain relief. Today, anesthesia is a standard practice in medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jenner's smallpox vaccine faced strong opposition and skepticism from the public and medical community. Over time, vaccination became a cornerstone of public health, eradicating diseases like smallpox.

Vaccine [Wikipedia]
Vaccine [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

While these inventions had initial resistance, the inventors stood their grounds against all odds and the impact in the world today, makes us all glad they did.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 most expensive phones in the world

10 most expensive phones in the world

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

Pythons attack people on this island — there is no shortage of fatal cases

Pythons attack people on this island — there is no shortage of fatal cases

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

Top 10 Nigerian tourist attractions for Filipino tourists

Top 10 Nigerian tourist attractions for Filipino tourists

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

Incorporate alkaline water into your diet [Tasting Table]

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Why do power outages happen in Nigeria? [AfricaIsaCountry]

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria even in 2024

Common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean

5 common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean