Khloe Kardashian is total workout #goals-between her TV show Revenge Body, inspirational exercise Instas, and her intense gym routine with her trainer, Coach Joe-Koko doesn't mess around with fitness.

In fact, she was back at her routine just three weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, True, this April.

Another fitness feat Koko accomplished this year: Launching an activewear line through her Good American brand. The mostly monochromatic line features everything from leggings to sports bras to jackets-and she teamed up with fitness icons, like Emily Skye, to promote the gear.

But is Khloe's first foray into activewear worth all the hype (and, tbh $)? WomensHealthMag.com teamed up with Elle style director Nikki Ogunnaike to give the new Good American line a try.