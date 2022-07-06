Why women feel depressed during their period

She might start to notice some spotting or bleeding but not actual blood, body ache, tender breasts and bloating and cramps, but a less visible part that is affected by her period is her mental health.

90% of women experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS) a week or two before their period.

PMS are a group of symptoms that occur in women between ovulation and a period.

Some of the emotional and behavioural symptoms women encounter are crying spells, appetite changes, food cravings, tension, anxiety, panic attacks, lack of focus, change in her sexual appetite, insomnia, mood swings and anger.

Why does this happen?

At the start of her period, a woman has incredibly low levels of estrogen and progesterone.

When there are low levels of estrogen, less serotonin is released to the brain. This means women will feel less happy and satisfied since serotonin is the happy hormone.

As her period comes to an end, estrogen levels come back up as eggs are prepared to be released once more. Her estrogen levels peak at ovulation, and she would find herself in a happy and more relaxed state as the ovulation happies are back.

Being a woman is not a joke, she has to go about her normal activities while all this is happening to her body.

If she doesn’t get pregnant while ovulating, her estrogen levels begin to drop.

Sometimes her mental state affects her period, women going through undue stress have shorter periods. Women experiencing anxiety also have shorter periods. Bipolar women are known to have irregular cycles.

How to take care of yourself when menstruating

The moodiness and irritability might be frustrating. What can you do?

Talk to your friends about how you feel and try to do something fun. Go out, get your favourite food, listen to music and dance. Have some fun. The dark clouds will go away in no time.