Who is Darren Criss's girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know

ICYMI, Darren Criss won an Emmy last night for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his starring role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. And his acceptance speech was everything.

“Oh my God, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far,” he said, while holding back tears. He then thanked Glee and Assassination of Gianni Versace creator Ryan Murphy before thanking his family. And then he said this: “My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life.”

Aww. The Mia he was referring to is Mia Swier, a woman you probably know zero about right now. So…time to fix that.

Darren and Mia have actually been a couple for years.

“Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time,” Darren said back in 2013 on The Roz & Mocha Show when he was asked about Mia. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”

In fact, it's been eight years, according an Instagram Darren posted back in January.

Oh, and they’re engaged.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” he said in that same Instagram post. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

Mia works in TV, too.

She went to New York University’s Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production, and has worked for networks like Fox and Showtime, People reports. IMDB lists her as a “writer/producer,” noting that she’s worked on shows like Weeds, The Real L Word, and The United States of Tara. She also does red carpet and press events for Showtime.

She’s a musician.

Mia is a bassist and vocalist in an all-female Guns ‘n Roses tribute band called Guns n' Hoses. She was also the lead vocalist in a rock band called Mad Moon Riot until 2015 when she had to leave due to her work schedule, IMDB says.

She has her own production company.

Mia cofounded the movie production company Effin Media with Dan Bricker, according to IMDB. Their company produced A (Not So) Civil Union, a mockumentary short that the two wrote and directed.

Mia’s good with crafts.

Last Halloween, Darren shared a few pics of the couple’s Halloween costumes, pointing out that Mia basically made all of it. Impressive.

She and Darren travel a lot together.

Darren has shared pics of them together in Vegas, Paris, and more. They look super comfy together wherever they are...

She's philanthropic.

Mia raised $535 for Planned Parenthood for her birthday this year, according to Twitter. And she was stoked about it.

She co-owns a bar in Los Angeles with Darren.

It's called Tramp Stamp Granny's, and it describes itself online as having "drinks, dancing, and upscale debauchery. Darren tends to hang out there and play piano, and Mia sings sometimes, too, according to Time Out.

Her family actually has a background in venue ownership: They founded Bowery Ballroom, Mercury Lounge, Moroccan Lounge, and Teragram Ballroom.

Damn, these two are pretty cool.