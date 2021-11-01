What you can do to prevent a miscarriage

In this article, we will explore the common causes of miscarriages & what we can do to prevent a miscarriage.

When we hear “Miscarriage” , it seems to say that something went wrong with the way the woman carried the pregnancy. But this is hardly the case : Most miscarriages happen because the foetus is not developing properly.

Many times when miscarriages happen, there’s nothing that the pregnant woman or her partner could’ve done to prevent it.

On the next slide, we will be exploring some of the common causes of Miscarriages ➡️

75% of all miscarriages happen within the first three months (1st trimester) of pregnancy. Many of them are as a result of problems with the unborn baby (eg problems with the foetus’s genes)

Miscarriages that happen after the 1st trimester are usually due to problems affecting the mother (weakened cervix, High BP, Diabetes etc) or infections around the unborn child.

Here are some steps that women can take to reduce the risk of having a miscarriage ➡️

Seek regular Pre-natal/Antenatal care.

Take your prenatal supplements regularly.

Eat healthy (avoid uncooked, undercooked & unpasteurized foods)

Lose weight if you’re overweight. Obesity increases the risk of miscarriage.

Don’t smoke, take alcohol or use illicit drugs during pregnancy.

Treat existing health conditions adequately. Avoid stress too.

To summarize, miscarriages are common but that doesn’t make them any less unpleasant.

Many of the causes of miscarriages are out of your control, but there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of having a miscarriage.

These steps look simple but they can go a long way in protecting you from Miscarriages.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish all present & future expectant mothers a safe pregnancy & delivery! 💕

Toluwani Binutu is a Medical Doctor based in the UK. With experience in a wide range of specialties, from Emergency medicine to Health insurance , he is passionate about wellness. He believes that the key to living your best life lies in your ability to stay healthy. For more health tips , you can check out his Instagram handle @tolubinutu

