Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Try this 15-minute Abs workout at home for a chiseled middle

Fitness Try this 15-minute Abs workout at home for a chiseled middle

Complete 10 reps of each move (on each side where indicated). Move from one exercise to the next, taking 15 seconds of rest in between each.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Try this 15-minute Abs workout at home for a chiseled middle (KATHRYN WIRSING)

Time: 15 minutes

Equipment: Mat

Good for: Total-body toning, core strength, stability

Instructions: Complete 10 reps of each move (on each side where indicated). Move from one exercise to the next, taking 15 seconds of rest in between each. Move through the entire circuit three times depending on desired intensity.

Bree's tip: The first round is going to feel like a warmup. The second is going to feel like sustained work. At the end of the third round, you should feel exhausted. But if not, go for a fourth round.

Do this abs workout at home two to three times a week for optimal results.

Side Plank Leg Lift

How to: Lie on your left side with your left hip, elbow, and forearm resting on the floor. Keep your left shoulder in line with your elbow and your legs straight, with a mini band wrapped around your calves. Inhale. As you exhale, lift your hips off the floor, and extend your right arm. Hold as you raise your right leg a foot away from your right, then lower back down to start. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side.

Side Plank Knee Tuck

How to: Position yourself in a side plank, resting on your left forearm, with your right arm behind your head. Bring your right elbow in toward your belly, and bring your left knee to meet it. Then return to the starting position. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side.

Plank With Knee Tuck

How to: Start in a plank position. Lift your right foot off the ground, then bring your right knee in towards your right elbow as you engage your abs. Bring it back to start. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side.

Oblique V-Up

How to: Lie on your left side, legs angled 30 degrees from your hips. Rest your left arm on the floor and put your right hand behind your head. Lift your straight legs off the floor, bringing your torso toward your legs. Slowly return to start. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side. Now repeat the entire

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 17 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ quotes that will get you through...bullet
2 Girl Smarts Does masturbation burn calories or am I kidding myself?bullet
3 Girl Smarts Carmen Electra just posed nude at 46 and damn she looks goodbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk Who is Darren Criss's girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know
Girl Smarts Everything you need to know about season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Girl Smarts ‘I haven’t worn a regular bra in over two years’
Girl Smarts How to prevent chafing on your arms, boobs, and thighs
Girl Smarts Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
Girl Smarts 17 ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ quotes that will get you through whatever life throws at you
Girl Smarts Jenna Jameson just shared all the keto foods that helped her lose 60 pounds
Relationship Talk This year's harvest moon is going to totally transform your closest relationships
Girl Smarts Savannah Guthrie says she's been on the keto diet for 7 weeks

Women's Health

Girl Smarts Paige Davis from 'trading spaces' just posted a photo of her Abs and whoa
Girl Smarts 8 keto smoothies that legit taste like milkshakes
Girl Smarts This new instant pot cookbook makes losing weight damn easy
Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
Girl Smarts Kate Hudson’s fabletics line looks like this in real life
X
Advertisement