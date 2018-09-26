Try this 15-minute Abs workout at home for a chiseled middle

news

Time: 15 minutes

Equipment: Mat

Good for: Total-body toning, core strength, stability

Instructions: Complete 10 reps of each move (on each side where indicated). Move from one exercise to the next, taking 15 seconds of rest in between each. Move through the entire circuit three times depending on desired intensity.

Bree's tip: The first round is going to feel like a warmup. The second is going to feel like sustained work. At the end of the third round, you should feel exhausted. But if not, go for a fourth round.

Do this abs workout at home two to three times a week for optimal results.

Side Plank Leg Lift

How to: Lie on your left side with your left hip, elbow, and forearm resting on the floor. Keep your left shoulder in line with your elbow and your legs straight, with a mini band wrapped around your calves. Inhale. As you exhale, lift your hips off the floor, and extend your right arm. Hold as you raise your right leg a foot away from your right, then lower back down to start. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side.

Side Plank Knee Tuck

How to: Position yourself in a side plank, resting on your left forearm, with your right arm behind your head. Bring your right elbow in toward your belly, and bring your left knee to meet it. Then return to the starting position. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side.

Plank With Knee Tuck

How to: Start in a plank position. Lift your right foot off the ground, then bring your right knee in towards your right elbow as you engage your abs. Bring it back to start. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side.

Oblique V-Up

How to: Lie on your left side, legs angled 30 degrees from your hips. Rest your left arm on the floor and put your right hand behind your head. Lift your straight legs off the floor, bringing your torso toward your legs. Slowly return to start. That's one rep. Do 10 on each side. Now repeat the entire