This year's harvest moon is going to totally transform your closest relationships

September is swiftly coming to a close (I know-huh?) which means saying goodbye to shorts and flip-flops, and hello to all things PSL, cozy sweaters, and holiday to-do lists.

Of course, the end of this month also brings with it a Harvest Moon, which makes its appearance on Monday, September 24 at 10:52 p.m. EST.

But, wait...what is a Harvest Moon?

Basically, a Harvest Moon is a full moon that occurs closest to the start of fall (a.k.a. the autumn equinox), says Courtney O'Reilly, an astrologist at Vibrant Soul Astrology. This year's Harvest Moon is happening just 2 days after the first day of fall.

"Generally speaking, full moons represent a culmination, a completion of something, and the celebration of arriving at that endpoint," O'Reilly says.

\"It is a potentially transformative full moon that can lead you towards wisdom.\"

That feeling is intensified with the Harvest Moon, since it coincides with the end of one season and the beginning of another, says astrologer Donna Page. You'll get the feeling that "life is moving on and one must get on with it," she says.

"We can use the climate of the full Harvest Moon to take stock of our life, releasing what no longer serves us, and celebrating what does," says O'Reilly.

Anything special about this Harvest Moon?

Quite a lot, actually. This Harvest Moon is happening in Aries-a fiery, impulsive, assertive sign, says O'Reilly. Translation: you'll have a major fire under your butt to deal with stuff in your life that's been bugging you ASAP, no matter the obstacles, says Page.

But be warned: it's going to get intense, particularly in the relationships department. Page says this full moon is also connected to the astroid Chiron, which "can be symbolic of our disappointments and failed expectations." YIKES.

"It sounds wretched, and yet it is a potentially transformative full moon that can lead you towards wisdom, especially in choosing healthy relationships," Page says.

As scary as that sounds, now is the time to rip off the Band-Aid and tackle these big issues, says O'Reilly. "The potential to release a painful hurt or burden is especially potent now, but it requires you to be brave and express what you need within your relationships," she says. "It won't be easy, but the lasting effect of the resolve will be worth it." Damn.

What signs will be most impacted by the Harvest Moon?

Full moons affect everyone across the board. But depending on your zodiac sign it could give you an edge, especially if you are an Aries or a Libra, says O'Reilly.

"Aries and Libras will feel this full moon especially, as Aries has the full moon in their own sign, and for Libras the full moon sits in the opposing sign," O'Reilly says. These signs will be really feeling it in the relationships department-particularly owning your identity within a particular partnership.

So if you have a toxic friendship that's dragging you down, or maybe a BF that doesn't quite seem like a fit anymore, you might feel the urge now more than ever to confront those problems head-on. It might get messy-but a fresh start (and a new beginning) might be just what the doctor ordered.