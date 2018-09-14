news

The 2018 Women’s Health Game Changers are rethinking what it means to be healthy, and they’re shifting the course of wellness for you.

These women are sharing their stories, secrets, and strategies so you can make waves in your world. Here, this self-proclaimed hustler is making frozen food both pretty and healthy: Rachel Drori.

A few years ago, lunch was a desperate affair for Drori. A marketing manager in New York City, she was working very hard…without rest.

“Most days, I just grabbed a handful of trail mix at 3 p.m.,” Drori says. Frustrated, she started meal prepping, spending her Sundays chopping and cooking. It helped her eat better but made her miserable for a new reason.

“I felt like I was wasting my whole day,” Drori says. On a whim, while still at her job, she designed Daily Harvest, a subscription-based food delivery service that sends members all over the country healthy portions of frozen smoothies, snacks, and meals made with whole foods.

“When you’re running out the door, you need something fast,” Drori says. “Yet I wanted zero compromise on nutrition and wellness.” To ensure the offerings are nutrient-dense, Daily Harvest works with organic growers who freeze their yield right on the farm, pick produce at full ripeness (when food is at its nutritional peak), and preserve it within hours of harvest.

Drori-who had two children over the past four years, as she was building her company from the ground up-is grinding toward her mission.

“The aspirational foods you see on Instagram are often set up by food stylists,” says Drori. “And yet we find ourselves asking, ‘Wait, why am I not eating like that?’ We’re trying to make beautiful food more accessible and realistic for people.” In other words, giving all of us in the #SadDeskSalad trenches hope.

This article originally appeared in the October 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!