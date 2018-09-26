This new instant pot cookbook makes losing weight damn easy

news

I just have to say it: The Instant Pot is a godsend for weight loss.

I mean, what other contraption lets you throw a bunch of nutritious ingredients together, press a few buttons, and have a super-healthy, crazy-tasty meal ready in less than an hour-without dirtying any other pots or pans? That's what I thought.

Now, to streamline your weight-loss efforts even more (because, honestly, I'm not gonna do anything if it's not easy), the new cookbook Instant Flat Belly: Instant Pot gives you tons of healthy Instant Pot recipes, along with meal plans and shopping lists, so all you have to do is buy the ingredients, put 'em together, and chow down.

The cookbook: Instant Flat Belly: Instant Pot (Hearst Magazines), out now.

The author: Patricia Gilroy, a nutritional therapist practicing in Dublin, Ireland. Patricia designs individualized meal plans for clients seeking help for a range of nutritional and medical problems, including weight management and digestive health.

What you'll get: Instant Flat Belly: Instant Pot provides you with a 21-day plan to lose weight while cooking super-healthy meals in an Instant Pot. The cookbook has three weeks' worth of daily menus (so breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all laid out for you), along with more than 40 healthy AF Instant Pot recipes and weekly shopping lists. Basically, you don't have to do a damn thing other than throw food in your Instant Pot, cook it, then eat it. Count me in-especially when there are recipes like Salmon with Roasted Vegetables and Chicken Pot Roast.

Try it before you buy it:

Shrimp and Pea Risotto

Serves 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup brown rice

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup frozen peas

1/2 cup frozen cooked shrimp, thawed

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped (or 1 tsp dried)

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

Turn the Instant Pot on. Choose the Sauté program and the Normal setting. Once theInstant Pot has come up to temperature, add the oil. Add the garlic and onions, and cook, stirring frequently for three minutes, or until it begins to soften. Add the rice and stir for one minute. Add the lemon juice and stir for one more minute. Add the broth, stir through. Close the lid and the vent, use the Manual setting and cook on High for 35 minutes. Quick release the pressure according to the manufacturer’s directions then open then lid. Turn the setting to Sauté and Less. Add peas and stir for two minutes, stirring constantly, allowing excess liquid to evaporate. Stir in the shrimp and cook for two minutes.Season with black pepper. Serve in a bowl, garnished with parsley and dill.

Per serving: 414 calories, 2 g saturated fat, 54 g carbs, 7 g sugar, 681 mg sodium, 8 g fiber, 23 g protein.

