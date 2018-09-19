This cookbook is full of one-pot meals that'll help you lose weight

Pulse.ng logo
Sounds easy enough, right? Sure-until, you know, you have a kitchen sink full of dirty dishes staring back at you. Take-out meals start looking pretty good right around then, amirite?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(RYAN HULVAT)

Ask any nutritionist and they'll offer up this piece of advice for losing weight: Cook your own damn food.

I know what you're wondering: Wouldn't it be great if I could cook a nutritious meal at home and only dirty one pot in the process? I got you, girl. Enter, Instant Flat Belly: One Pot which offers healthy recipes that will help you lose weight-and only require one pot's worth of dishes. Sounds like a dream come true, if you ask me. 

The cookbookInstant Flat Belly: One Pot (Hearst Magazines), out now.

The author: Patricia Gilroy, a nutritional therapist practicing in Dublin, Ireland. Patricia designs individualized meal plans for clients seeking help for a range of nutritional and medical problems, including weight management and digestive health.

What you'll getInstant Flat Belly: One Pot comes in a 21-day plan format, designed to help you cook healthy dishes at home-all in just one pot (or skillet, or pan) to help reduce kitchen clutter (a.k.a., dirty dishes, TYSM). The cookbook offers more than 40 recipes, including super-tasty ones like Crunchy Spicy Shrimp Salad and Roasted Mediterranean Vegetables with Chicken.

Try it before you buy it:

Beef Stir-Fry With Noodles

Serves 1 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes

play (RYAN HULVAT)

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp canola oil

  • 3 ounces lean stir-fry beef strips

  • 1/2 red pepper, cut into strips

  • 1 cup broccoli florets

  • 1 cup prepared soba noodles

Sauce:

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1 tsp grated ginger

  • 1 tsp honey

  • 1 tsp Sriracha

  • 2 tsp sesame oil

  • 1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

  • 2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet heat the oil over medium-high heat. Cook the beef strips, along with the peppers and broccoli until the beef is cooked, about 4 minutes. Add the noodles and mix well. Turn o the heat.

  2. In a small bowl combine the sauce ingredients.Pour half of the dressing ingredients over the stir-fry. Refrigerate the remaining sauce in an airtight container

Per serving: 406 calories, 4 g saturated fat, 38 g carbs, 7 g sugar, 737 mg sodium, 7 g fiber, 22 g protein.

For more healthy recipes you can make in just one pot, buy Instant Flat Belly: One Pot here. You can find even more weight-loss friendly cookbooks here.

