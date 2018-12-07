Pulse.ng logo
The self-tanner Victoria's secret angels use is now for sale, and I'm already obsessed

No matter how many hours I spend at the gym or in a salon chair, I just didn’t win the same genetic lottery as the women walking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

play The self-tanner victoria's secret angels use is now for sale, and I'm already obsessed (GETTY IMAGESTIMOTHY A. CLARY )

Not a news flash: I’m never going to have Bella Hadid’s ridiculously long legs or Behati Prinsloo’s impossibly voluminous hair.

No matter how many hours I spend at the gym or in a salon chair, I just didn’t win the same genetic lottery as the women walking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. And at a happy 28 years old, I’m A-okay with not having the goods to deserve a coveted set of wings.

But I (and the rest of the world) have just been blessed in an entirely different-and awesome-way. For the first time ever, we can now have the flawless, glow-y, sun-kissed skin of an Angel.

Celebrity spray tanner Kristyn Pradas-who transformed most of this year's models into more golden, gleaming versions of themselves-just launched her very own line of at-home self-tan products, called Pradas Glow. And she used her actual product (in spray form) on the girls, which means the exact same skin you saw on TV can be yours IRL.

Being a self-tan addict myself (especially this time of year), I obviously had to try it. As soon as I got my hands on the Pradas Glow Sol Solution Sunless Tanning Mousse, I slathered my alabaster legs before bed and let the formula develop overnight for what the bottle called a “dark” tan. (You can also shower after one hour for the slightest color, after two hours for a light tan, or after three hours for a medium one.)

Upon uncapping, the first thing I noticed was the subtly floral scent, which smelled nothing like the usual barbecue-sauce odor of many self-tanners. The second thing was the way the mousse glided smoothly and seamlessly onto my skin, drying in seconds so that there was no stickiness or residue. (Something I can’t say about other sunless tanners, which sometimes leaves me with dark patches on my wrist or boobs from bending over.) The last and sweetest thing: I woke up with even, olive-toned bronzed legs-not splotchy or streaky orange ones.

My pasty legs before applying Pradas Glow. (Next beauty treatment: a pedicure.) play

My pasty legs before applying Pradas Glow. (Next beauty treatment: a pedicure.)

( MARISSA GAINSBURG)

Me after applying Pradas Glow Sol Solution Sunless Tanning Mousse. play

Me after applying Pradas Glow Sol Solution Sunless Tanning Mousse.

( MARISSA GAINSBURG)

 

Once I saw how exotically dark my legs looked, I had to coat the rest of my body, which only took about 10 minutes. (I rarely do that, since my upper half tends to be naturally tanner, thanks to a summer of running.) After showering the next morning, I topped off the color with the Skin Glaze, a moisturizing liquid that also launched recently.

A rep from Pradas tipped me off to the fact that the glaze is a game-changer, producing a body oil-like highlight without the greasiness. She was right: The glaze absorbed into my skin instantly, creating the most gorgeous sheen. In fact, I was so enthralled by my new glow, checking it out at every angle in my bra and undies, that I ended up being late to work. I literally didn’t want to get dressed.

My legs after rubbing in the Pradas Glow Skin Glaze. Hello! play

My legs after rubbing in the Pradas Glow Skin Glaze. Hello!

( MARISSA GAINSBURG)

 

I guess that is the real Victoria’s Secret Angel effect: feeling so confident in your skin that, regardless of the size of your thighs or height of your hair, you’d rather be naked. The fact that I can channel that swagger with a quick 20-minute beauty regimen before bed, and for such an affordable price? That’s enough to make me want to rock my own invisible wings.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

