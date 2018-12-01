Teresa giudice shows off her insane bodybuilder physique in a bikini photo

news

Earlier this week, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice posted a photo to Instagram of her on vacation in Turks & Caicos, and, sure, the scenery is stunning-but are you kidding me with that insane body?

In the photo, Teresa rocks a red floral bikini, with clear water and sunny skies acting as her backdrop.

I mean, killer, right?

Of course, it comes as no surprise: The RHONJ cast member has always had a fit body, and earlier this year she took it up a notch by training for a bodybuilding competition. So when the 46-year-old mom of four hit the beach during a trip with her two older daughters, she proudly showed off her hard work.

This summer, Teresa showed off her super-fit physique at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships, where she earned third place at her first-ever bodybuilding competition.

"It was something I’ve always wanted to do-for myself," Teresa told Us Weekly in a cover story. "I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform."

Teresa trained for months to compete in the 40-plus bikini division. She even shared several videos of her training regimen on Instagram, as further proof of her hard work-including one where she is crushing a seriously hard move for her rear delts.

And another where she makes weighted jump squats (almost) look easy.

Teresa's time away with her daughters comes while her husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, People reports. He is set to be released in 2019, but will also face possible deportation as a result of his time spent in prison.

The RHONJ cast member, however, appears to be staying in good spirits with her daughters at her side. In another photo from the vacation, she wrote: "Mommy & Daughters time together there is nothing like it."