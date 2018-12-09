Sherri Shepherd says she’s now lost 30 pounds on her no-sugar keto diet

Sherri, 51, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday with her son Jeffrey, crediting him with being the reason for her transformation.
Sherri, 51, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday with her son Jeffrey, crediting him with being the reason for her transformation. "Jeffrey is my world and the reason I am close to 300 days of #sugarfree living," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
My son hates taking pictures which is strange since both his #parents are #actors & #standupcomics . Jeffrey is my world and the reason I am close to 300 days of #sugarfree living ... he saw me eating a candy bar and asked w an urgency in his voice #emo#4oCc##mommy if you die who#emo#4oCZ##s going to be my bodyguard?#emo#4oCc## That question and the panic in his voice brought tears to my eyes and I realized my son needs me to be here. It was as if God was saying #emo#4oCc##I#emo#4oCZ##m not done with you Sherri but you are making life choices that are going to take you away from your son.#emo#4oCd## It was at that moment I decided to commit to my health and to not living in a fog. I am down from 189lbs to 159lbs... my A1C numbers are down to a pre-diabetic state. I have energy, no headaches, eczema gone... dark under eye circles gone... and PATIENCE w my son and his unique challenges. I can laugh and not be irritated at Jeffrey#emo#4oCZ##s silliness. I can hear from #god a lot more clearly... I feel super focused. And all because I chose to kick #sugar out of my life. This hasn#emo#4oCZ##t been an easy journey by any means... everyday I think about sugar but I really want my life. I want to see my son graduate... I want to see him walk down the aisle... I want to see my grandkids... I want to live! Thankyou Jeffrey for always inspiring me to live and be better. I hope I can make you as proud of me as I am of you. #lovemyson #momlife #SherriandJeffrey
Her turning point came when Jeffrey saw Sherri eating a candy bar and asked, "Mommy if you die who's going to be my bodyguard?"According to Sherri, that was the push she needed to "commit to [her] health and to not [live] in a fog."
As of right now, Sherri's closing in on 300 days of living sugar-free-and while she's dropped 30 pounds on the diet (down from 189 pounds to 159 pounds), she's also raving about the other health benefits she's seen-and they're pretty damn big.
Sherri was actually diagnosed in 2007 with type 2 diabetes, according to U.S. News and World Report-the chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, however, Sherri says her A1c numbers-a test that measures your blood sugar levels-are "down to a pre-diabetic state."
Sherri also credits her sugar-free lifestyle with giving her more energy, as well as reducing her headaches, eczema, and dark under-eye circles. She's noticed she has more patience with her son, too: "I can laugh and not be irritated at Jeffrey's silliness," she wrote.
In another Instagram post, Sherri shared more about her keto diet journey, too, thanking two of her keto mentors. "Two women who helped me do #ketogenic the safe & healthy way [are] @keto365transformation & @blackketogirl."
View this post on Instagram
Hips don#emo#4oCZ##t lie... (over 260 days #sugarfree) (two women who helped me do #ketogenic the safe & healthy way is @keto365transformation & @blackketogirl ... they#emo#4oCZ##re great #mentors) #ketodiva #teamhealthy #sherrishepherd #bathroomselfie #slowandsteady #iwanttolive (sweatshirt @valentin #collection / cell phone holder @mysugr_us) #keto #afrohair
Still, despite Sherri's success, her sugar-free journey has definitely not been easy. "Every day I think about sugar," she wrote. "But I really want my life. I want to see my son graduate...I want to see him walk down the aisle...I want to see my grandkids...I want to live!"
Clearly, Sherri's on the sugar-free keto journey for good reasons-and it's definitely showing.