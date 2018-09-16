Shannen Doherty says breast cancer remission triggered fear

Shannen told Good Morning America in a new interview that her cancer journey actually helped her be a better actor. “I also think it made me a better human being," she said.
"It takes down all your walls, all your barriers, everything that life sort of threw at you...you're guarding yourself so yeah, that all comes tumbling down."
Driving home from radiation with my love @kurtiswarienko Today, we were in an elevator and I was asked how I was feeling. I responded by saying that I had just gotten a radiation treatment so therefore very tired. The random girl on the elevator with us physically lunged away as far as she could. She then proceeded to look horrified for the next 3 floors. Just a heads up.... 1. You can't catch it 2. The radiation won't leak out of me and go into you. Hope that helps. #cancertruths from the #cancerslayer
Shannen first revealed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer after suingher former business manager for neglecting to pay her insurance premiums. Shannen said in the suit that this kept her from receiving medical care that, she says, could have helped catch the cancer earlier.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
Shannen’s treatment included chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, and she shared a lot of details about the process with fans on Instagram. "I know sharing helped me because when I got back, these beautiful stories from other people, what they were going through ... giving me hope and support and love, it really helped," she said. "It's truly a family. There's something so beautiful about the journey."
Shannen now says that "everything's going really well” with her health. "You hear the word remission and it's a rush of different emotions. It's like, 'what's next?' There's a little bit of fear and apprehension. I felt lost for a second. I was like, 'now what?'” she said. "But then it sort of starts seeping in and then you get joyous and you get so excited but then you got to wait for that five-year mark and that 10-year mark-so remission is a crazy word to me."
She’s also excited to be working again. "I wanted to know that I could do this," she said. "I wanted to make sure that I was back and I was ready for it."