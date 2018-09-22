Savannah Guthrie says she's been on the keto diet for 7 weeks

Pulse.ng logo
The TODAY co-host recently went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that she’s been doing keto for seven weeks. But…she’s not exactly sure what to think at this point.

(GETTY IMAGES)

By now, you’re probably pretty familiar with celebrities who rave about the keto diet (cough, Jenna Jameson and Halle Berry, cough). Now, there's a new celeb doing keto: Savannah Guthrie.

The TODAY co-host recently went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that she’s been doing keto for seven weeks. But…she’s not exactly sure what to think at this point.

"It's not even doing anything," she said. "I haven't lost anything! I haven't lost a thing, but you know what? I've eaten a lot of bacon and I like it."

TBH, though, as Savannah was swearing that she hasn't lost any weight on keto, her co-star, Hoda Kotb, was singing a different tune: "Yes you have," Hoda said. So, what is it, Savannah??

Even so, she's still sticking with the diet, passing up a "Mazel Margarita," courtesy of the show's guest bartender Joy Bauer, R.D. (who's also a TODAY regular). "I was like, 'watermelon's a no,'" Savannah said, though she did put lime juice in her tequila because she "lives in the real world."

Joy, however, wasn't terribly impressed with Savannah's diet choices. "It's super-high fat and it's ridiculously low in protein and carbs," she said of the keto diet, adding that it's very hard to stick with, but "as a jump-start [to weight loss] it's fine."

Andy also wasn’t impressed. "Joy, isn't it funny when sometimes super-smart newspeople do really dumb things?"

Whew-harsh! Savannah hasn’t talked about going keto on her Instagram or Twitter, but she did share a post in May after a viewer asked if she was pregnant. “Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical,” she wrote.

 

Savannah isn’t the only famous journalist doing keto. Katie Couric revealed last month that she’s on the diet, too. "So I've been doing the keto diet for a week now and I actually do feel better," she said. "I'm eating mostly protein and some cheese. And I'm putting half-and-half in my iced coffee, and I gotta tell ya, it's damn good."

