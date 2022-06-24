Roe v Wade overturned: The right to an abortion is no longer protected by the US constitution

However, the Supreme Court of America has now held that abortion is no longer a constitutionally protected right.

This decision was made by a majority of Justices and means that abortion would most likely be banned in some states in the US since the states would have the power to determine if abortions are legal or not.

The democrats in the country are not happy with this decision. US President Joe Biden said, “It’s a sad day for the court and the country. This decision must not be the final word.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said; “The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless. What this means to women about their own judgment is an insult. It’s a slap in face to women using their judgment to make their own decisions about their reproductive freedom.”

The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama said via a Twitter post. “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make decisions about their bodies.”

Pulse Nigeria