Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Peloton will now offer yoga and meditation classes

Peloton will now offer yoga and meditation classes

Similar to their cycling and treadmill classes, these yoga and meditation classes will be available to take in-person at the Peloton Studio in New York City.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Peloton will now offer yoga and meditation classes (PELOTON)

Peloton groupies, rejoice: The company, known for at-home bikes and treadmills that offer access to live-streaming classes, will offer meditation and yoga classes starting December 26th.

Similar to their cycling and treadmill classes, these yoga and meditation classes will be available to take in-person at the Peloton Studio in New York City. And any Peloton Bike and Tread owners, in addition to Peloton Digital subscribers, can stream those classes live or on-demand.

The yoga instructor lineup is pretty badass, too: Peloton recruited Kristin McGee (celeb yoga instructor), Anna Greenberg (workshop leader and teacher trainer in New York City), and Aditi Shah (a top yoga instructor in NYC) to teach the live studio classes.

  play (PELOTON)

 

Whether you have 20 minutes to take a class or 40, there are plenty of options available, McGee told Women's Health. The Peloton Yoga Studio will have a number of yoga and meditation classes to choose from, including: 

  • Yoga Flow: Vinyasa-style classes.

  • Power Yoga: A more vigorous class, with a faster pace.

  • Restorative Yoga: A yoga class with fewer poses, held for longer amounts of time, to help cultivate relaxation and stress reduction.

  • Yoga Anywhere: Classes optimized for doing yoga when you don’t have access to a mat.

  • Yoga Basics: Short tutorials on individual poses, geared towards beginners.

  • Meditation: Simple, accessible, breath-focused classes.

  • Guided Visualizations: Uses mental imagery to focus the mind on a desired emotional state or goal.

  • Meditation Basics: Short tutorials focused on specific meditation techniques.

  • Meditation Anywhere: Designed for specific non-studio environments (office, commute, etc.).

The in-studio classes start at $20 for new members, and you can find the complete NYC schedule here. And if you're not a Tread or Bike owner, the classes are also available on Peloton Digital for $19.49 per month.

So whether a subscription is the perfect gift for someone on your list, or you plan to stream one of the classes yourself, Peloton is here to make the end of 2018 a little bit easier.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Jenna Jameson says these weight-loss tips helped her lose 80 pounds on ketobullet
2 'How I used intermittent fasting to lose 90 pounds'bullet
3 Teresa giudice shows off her insane bodybuilder physique in a...bullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle The creator of the 'Bloomberg for the trucking industry' reveals why being based in a city in Tennessee played such a crucial role in his company's success
Lifestyle 10 popular at-home workouts that actually work, according to fitness experts
Strategy We tested the $1,500 mirror that streams exercise classes into your home and saw how it could upend the fitness world
Tech A startup uses data to forecast which companies are ready to go public — here are its 16 predictions for 2019
Tech The 25 most valuable private tech companies in the US
Strategy Peloton is accusing Flywheel of copying its hugely popular at-home fitness bike
Strategy 19 of the best job perks and benefits millennials have that their parents didn't
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Sports 'The world's fastest bike': Cannondale unveils new SystemSix just days before the start of the Tour de France — and Trek, Specialized, and Canyon should be sweating

Women's Health

The benefits of flaxseeds are actually super-legit
What are toe thumbs — and are they normal?
Everything you need to know about working out while pregnant
How the new moon in sagittarius will affect you, based on your zodiac sign
X
Advertisement