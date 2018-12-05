Peloton will now offer yoga and meditation classes

news

Peloton groupies, rejoice: The company, known for at-home bikes and treadmills that offer access to live-streaming classes, will offer meditation and yoga classes starting December 26th.

Similar to their cycling and treadmill classes, these yoga and meditation classes will be available to take in-person at the Peloton Studio in New York City. And any Peloton Bike and Tread owners, in addition to Peloton Digital subscribers, can stream those classes live or on-demand.

The yoga instructor lineup is pretty badass, too: Peloton recruited Kristin McGee (celeb yoga instructor), Anna Greenberg (workshop leader and teacher trainer in New York City), and Aditi Shah (a top yoga instructor in NYC) to teach the live studio classes.

Whether you have 20 minutes to take a class or 40, there are plenty of options available, McGee told Women's Health. The Peloton Yoga Studio will have a number of yoga and meditation classes to choose from, including:

Yoga Flow: Vinyasa-style classes.

Power Yoga: A more vigorous class, with a faster pace.

Restorative Yoga: A yoga class with fewer poses, held for longer amounts of time, to help cultivate relaxation and stress reduction.

Yoga Anywhere: Classes optimized for doing yoga when you don’t have access to a mat.

Yoga Basics: Short tutorials on individual poses, geared towards beginners.

Meditation: Simple, accessible, breath-focused classes.

Guided Visualizations: Uses mental imagery to focus the mind on a desired emotional state or goal.

Meditation Basics: Short tutorials focused on specific meditation techniques.

Meditation Anywhere: Designed for specific non-studio environments (office, commute, etc.).

The in-studio classes start at $20 for new members, and you can find the complete NYC schedule here. And if you're not a Tread or Bike owner, the classes are also available on Peloton Digital for $19.49 per month.

So whether a subscription is the perfect gift for someone on your list, or you plan to stream one of the classes yourself, Peloton is here to make the end of 2018 a little bit easier.