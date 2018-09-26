Pulse.ng logo
Paige Davis from 'trading spaces' just posted a photo of her Abs

Girl Smarts Paige Davis from 'trading spaces' just posted a photo of her Abs and whoa

In it, the 48-year-old host of the revamped home design show is flexing at the pool in a colorful bikini and giving everyone major abs envy.

  • Published:
play Paige Davis from 'trading spaces' just posted a photo of her Abs and whoa (womenshealthmag)

Paige Davis, you know, the host of the TLC show Trading Spaces, just posted a photo and video on Instagram showcasing her incredibly toned core and all I can say is whoa mama.

The caption reads, “Loving feeling fit. Happy to enjoy a swimsuit again. Eight months of hard work.” A swipe left leads to a video where Davis is doing pushups, this time indoors. And though you only see her doing three, she sure as hell didn't look tired, so I'm guessing she didn't stop there.

 

Paige's hashtags reveal that she’s gluten-free and dairy-free, and that she credits her body to trainer Jim Ryno. According to his Instagram, Ryno is a luxury gym designer, trainer, and fitness magazine contributor. His account is buff with workout videos proving he knows what he’s doing.

In a post featuring Paige's core workout, Ryno has her balancing in a plank position with one leg on a Bosu ball, while the other is doing kickbacks with a resistance band around her ankles.

 

In another, Paige is posing with one of Ryno’s fellow clients halfway through a 5.5-mile hike.

This recent post isn’t the first record of the host’s eight months of hard work. Just yesterday she posted a video featuring her chiseled back as she does pullups at the gym.

 

She’s not allergic to the gym selfie either. Her account features her smiling in front dumbbells and the treadmill, too.

If this is what eight months of hard work can get me, I'm in.

