Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

‘My acne basically disappeared after I cut out gluten, sugar, dairy’

Girl Smarts ‘My acne basically disappeared after I cut out gluten, sugar, and dairy’

Fast forward to age 25, and my acne was worse than ever. I had painful pustules that no cream, treatment, or even prescription med would fix.

  • Published:
‘My acne basically disappeared after I cut out gluten, sugar, and dairy’ play

‘My acne basically disappeared after I cut out gluten, sugar, and dairy’

(ADELINE WAUGH / @VIBRANTANDPURE)

Like literally everyone else, I dealt with acne as a teenager. And 13-year-old me assumed the red pimples and whiteheads on my face were just a part of growing up-and that they'd go away when I got older.

Fast forward to age 25, and my acne was worse than ever. I had painful pustules that no cream, treatment, or even prescription med would fix. I was covering my face with Dermablend (the stuff used to cover up tattoos!) just so that I could feel comfortable enough to leave the house.

I wouldn’t even take off my makeup when I slept over at my boyfriend’s house.

After more than a decade of dealing with bad skin, I was ready for just about any solution that had a chance of working. So when I read about other women clearing up their skin by changing their diets, I decided it was worth a try.

'I never thought I'd ever have clear skin.'

For background: Dairy and high-glycemic foods (think: white bread and pasta) have been linked to worse acne in people who are prone to it. So, I decided to cut gluten, dairy, and refined sugar to totally cover my bases.

This was definitely a big change for me. My diet up until this point was pretty much exclusively sugar, gluten, and dairy. (My typical breakfast was a muffin and a large caramel latte, and dinners were usually fast food or delivery.) Vegetables were definitely not in the picture.

Almost immediately after removing refined sugar, dairy, and gluten from my diet, I noticed a huge difference in how I felt. I had more energy than ever before, I was more focused at work, and I felt more confident, even though my skin took some time to catch up. Little by little, those zits cleared up and they stopped coming back.

Over six months, Adeline saw her acne almost completely disappear. play

Over six months, Adeline saw her acne almost completely disappear.

(COURTESY OF ADELINE WAUGH)

Within six months, I felt like I had completely different skin. And after about a year, my complexion was smooth, glowing, and almost free of breakouts. Other than a few pimples when I’d get my period, I had clear skin-something I never imagined I would be able to say.

'The food restrictions forced me to get creative.'

 

When I first decided to change my diet, I wrote down everything I ate, which really helped me stick with it. I wanted to see the connection between what I was eating and how my skin was looking and feeling. Here’s what an average day of eating looked like for me:

  • Breakfast: A cup of coffee with unsweetened almond milk, and a smoothie with spinach, kale, bananas, and berries. I'd take the smoothie with me to work to drink later in the morning.

  • Lunch: I liked to keep it simple: green salad with a protein like chicken or fish.

  • Dinner: This was pretty simple too, usually a vegetable and a lean protein (like cauliflower rice and chicken).

I got really into baking desserts, like cashew cheesecake and chocolate muffins, that tasted delicious and were totally compliant with my new diet. That’s when I started my blog, Vibrant and Pure.

 

You might think that cooking without these three main foods would be limiting, but I found that it really opened the doors for me to get creative. I found my passion for developing recipes and making beautiful, healthy foods like unicorn toast, which became a viral sensation.

'It’s been almost three years since I made this diet change, and I am so happy that I did.'

I’m still learning what affects my skin, and I can tell within days if I’ve eaten something with ingredients that irritate it.

 

But by far, the greatest part of my food transformation has been how I feel about myself. I don’t feel the need to hide under layers of foundations and powders. I’m so happy in my skin because for me, it’s a visual representation of how I treat my body right with real, nutritious foods.

Adeline Waugh is a stylist and founder of the site Vibrant and Pure. She is currently writing her first book, and lives in Florida.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips The best time of day to eat breakfast, according to a...bullet
2 Girl Smarts 11 reasons why your period is suddenly lasting foreverbullet
3 Girl Smarts 9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman...bullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your ear
Tech Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop must stop making bogus claims about its $66 'vaginal eggs' because of a legal settlement. Here's the real science.
Guy Smarts This blackhead-popping video will make your day
Politics The Cohen and Manafort convictions didn't hurt Trump's approval ratings, but support for Mueller increased
Beauty Tips How to get rid of adult acne
Girl Smarts How to get rid of a pimple in your nose
Health Tips How much sugar is it safe to eat per week?
Ngige Minister says he's under pressure to run for Senate in 2019
Beauty Tips 5 beauty benefits of coconut oil you should know

Women's Health

Just how bad is it to flush a tampon?
Girl Smarts Just how bad is it to flush a tampon?
All the best activewear looks from Halle Berry’s Instagram
Girl Smarts All the best activewear looks from Halle Berry’s Instagram
How to treat that pimple in your ear
Girl Smarts How to treat that pimple in your ear
Yes, you really can eat kiwi skin
Health Tips Yes, you really can eat kiwi skin