Mel B is in the hospital after breaking two ribs and 'severing' her hand

Spice Girls singer Mel B took to Instagram early this morning to say she is recovering after suffering two broken ribs and a severed hand.

In the photo, the 43-year-old can be seen holding up her right hand, which has been wrapped in a large purple foam brace.

“Thank you to all the wonderful nurses [doctors] and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs, a severed right hand [and] needing emergency care," Mel wrote in the post, noting that the three-hour surgery left her unable to attend her planned book signing in New York on Monday.

Mel said she plans to take time to heal and rest.

"For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain," she wrote. "But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all."

In another Instagram post, Mel shared a video of her and three of her fellow Spice Girls singers-Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton-who paid her a visit in the hospital.

"When your besties show up to the hospital with hugs and laughter and A LOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls," Mel captioned the post.

While the details of the Brutally Honest author's surgery aren't known, the procedure for the reattachment-or "replantation"-of a severed hand is complicated and it's only recommended if "the replanted part is expected to function without pain," according to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH).

The process involves removing damaged tissue, rejoining bone ends with pins, wires or plates, and screws, and then repairing muscles, tendons, arteries, nerves and veins, according to ASSH.

In some cases, grafts or artificial spacers of bone, skin, tendons and blood vessels are also necessary. Rehabilitation is necessary in order for patients to regain 60 percent to 80 percent of the hand's original use (100 percent of function is not possible).

Mel B hasn't yet revealed any details about her prognosis.