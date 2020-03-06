Experts say that a normal period should last for about 2 to 7 days and anything that lasts more than that would be considered abnormal and a long period.

Women who experience longer periods often find this an inconvenience because it disrupts their daily activities and can also result in stress. These prolong periods can lead to anaemia and also iron deficiency and if left unattended to, it can lead to loss of consciousness.

Certain procedures can help to reduce or shorten the length of our periods such as birth control pills, endometrial ablation or hysterectomy.

It is important that you do not ignore a long period, see the doctor if you experience long periods and also if they are heavy.

Experiencing long periods can be as a result of certain medical conditions such as these:

1. Endometriosis

One reason you might be experiencing periods that last for more than a week could be as a result of is abnormal tissues that grows outside the uterus lining. So just as the uterus lining bleeds, these abnormal tissues swell up and also bleeds. This condition is known as endometriosis

2. Uterine fibroids

Non-cancerous cells that grow on the uterus wall are the main cause of uterine fibroid, also known as leiomyomas. One of the main symptoms of uterine fibroid is prolonged and abnormal vaginal bleeding. These can be detected by pelvic examination and sometimes might require a medical procedure to get rid of it.

3. Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is the growth of malignant tumors in the cell of the cervix and they are usually detected through a pap test. In most cases, until the cancer is advance before the symptoms starts to develop, one of which is experiencing periods that last mire than normal