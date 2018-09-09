Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Let's clear this up: Can you pee with a tampon in?

Girl Smarts Let's clear this up: Can you pee with a tampon in?

Seriously-the little string that hangs down gets soaked....and don't even get me started on wiping (er, patting-because legit wiping will only get that period string lodged in your butt).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Let's clear this up: Can you pee with a tampon in? play

Let's clear this up: Can you pee with a tampon in?

(GETTY IMAGES)

IDK about you, but peeing with a tampon in isn't exactly the most pleasant experience.

Seriously-the little string that hangs down gets soaked....and don't even get me started on wiping (er, patting-because legit wiping will only get that period string lodged in your butt).

Honestly, it all begs the question: Can you pee with a tampon in-or is that something you're not even supposed to be doing?

For the record, yes, you can absolutely pee with a tampon in.

It all comes down to basic anatomy: Urine comes out of one hole (your urethra) and period blood comes out of another opening (your vagina). Going further, poop comes out of a third hole (your anus)-your nether regions are basically a triple threat.

Tampons go in your vagina to stop the blood flow-but they don't interfere with your urethra at all.

So yeah, your tampon isn't going to, uh, hinder your peeing (i.e., by not letting you empty your bladder all the way), says Christine Greves, M.D., a board-certified ob-gyn at the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. “It doesn’t cause a residual amount of urine to be left behind,” she says.

That said, it’s technically possible to have a bladder prolapse (a.k.a. cystocele), which is when a little bit of your bladder drops or bulges into your vagina, says Jessica Shepherd, M.D., a minimally invasive gynecologist. “Potentially, if someone had that and was wearing a tampon, it might limit the amount of urine that comes out,” she says. But if you don’t have this problem (which most women don’t), you’re good to go, she adds.

Is it...sanitary, though?

As for that little string on the end of your tampon-it's not really a big problem if it gets soaked with pee. That's because urine is typically sterile, says women's health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D. A slightly wet string shouldn't cause any issues, like a urinary tract infection (UTI), says Shepherd.

However, she adds, "many women hate a wet string." TBH, same. Shephard suggests you can try holding the tampon string to the side while you pee to keep it dry-but that might get even messier (i.e., you could get pee on your hands)-so it's probably best to make sure you just pat dry thoroughly.

And, if you really hate peeing with a tampon in that much, it might seem like a convenient idea to change it each time you use the bathroom-but that's not necessarily a good idea either, says Wider.

If you pee every four to five hours then, yeah, you probably want to swap in a new tampon when you go. But if you tend to pee every hour or so (drink that water, girl), changing your tampon that often can be uncomfortable, irritating, and a waste of money, Greves says.

The bottom line: Yes, you can definitely pee with your tampon in. Let it flow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Odd Enough This woman got black hairy tongue, but uh, what is that?bullet
2 Fitness ‘I eat 6 meals a day to get ripped for bodybuilding competitions’bullet
3 Girl Smarts Cher just revealed the secret to her incredible buttbullet

Related Articles

Health Tips Can you sleep with a tampon in?
Girl Smarts Just how bad is it to flush a tampon?
Opinion Should I flush it? Most often, the answer is no
Girl Smarts Candace Cameron Bure just gave the most honest menstrual cup review ever
Girl Smarts 5 things you didn't know about toxic shock syndrome
Pulse Blogger Tips for surviving NYSC orientation camp
Odd Enough A teen girl died from toxic shock syndrome on a class trip
Vagina Things that can change the way your vajay-jay smells
Girl Smarts Your NO-B.S. Guide to your vagina and everything around it

Women's Health

11 cold and flu remedies that actually work
Health Tips 11 cold and flu remedies that actually work
'My period cramps were so bad I couldn’t leave the house. Then I went vegan.'
Girl Smarts 'My period cramps were so bad I couldn’t leave the house. Then I went vegan.'
‘My favorite vibrator basically works magic on my clit’
Sex & Relationships ‘My favorite vibrator basically works magic on my clit’
True or false: Coconut oil can help you grow out your hair
Health Tips True or false: Coconut oil can help you grow out your hair