Kylie Jenner just learned that cereal tastes better with milk and honestly I'm so proud

Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner made a ground-breaking discovery that honestly should win her a Nobel Prize for Chemistry: that cereal with milk is way, way better.

Apparently, my girl Kylie had gone 21 years of her life eating her cereal dry, and that revelation just hurts my heart (and also my teeth). She shared the news Tuesday night on Twitter, calling the tried-and-true breakfast combo "life changing."

Okay, obviously we all knew about this already. But apparently Kylie had previously "never bothered" to put milk on her cereal, which makes me deeply upset that none of her older siblings had ever bothered to reveal this to her before. Khloe? Kim? Kourt? Kendall? I'm disappointed in all of you RN.

Obviously, people freaked out that Kylie just now was discovering this normal, human thing. And they had allllllll kinds of questions-as do I.

Thankfully, Kylie gamely opened up her breakfast eating habits for public commentary and revealed that in her Great Cereal Discovery of 2018, she:

Ate Cinnamon Toast Crunch (arguably one of the best cereals, well done girl)

2. Used regular mil k on her cereal (but is open to plant-based alternatives)

3. Put cereal first in the bowl, THEN milk.

However, while she def enjoyed eating cereal with milk, she said that she still loves her cereal dry. Baby steps, I guess.

She made sure to assure fans that her overall cereal loyalty was still in Team No Milk with this retweet:

Kylie Jenner: Entrepreneur, (almost) billionaire, mother, Kardashian, cereal trailblazer. In the immortal words of Kris Jenner, you're doing amazing, sweetie.