Kate Hudson says she wants to lose 25 pounds — just 2 months after giving birth

Kate Hudson is looking to get back to her "fighting weight"-just under two months after giving birth to her daughter Rani Rose.

Kate revealed her plans in an Instagram post Thursday, saying she's ready to start taking a little more time for herself now that things have calmed down a bit since her daughter arrived. And for Kate, that means focusing on her health. "I wanna be around for these three kiddos of mine," she wrote.

But she knows it's going to be a challenge, being a mom of three and all. "Let's be honest, kids take the number one position and it's haaaaard to make time for yourself," she says. But Kate's determined to use her health and wellness knowledge to make her goals happen. "I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back."

Of course, she's sharing all of this with her fans, too. "If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappyofficial [also the name of her book] will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we [love] to foods/recipes we [love] and meditation practices I just can't live without," she said.

Her ultimate goal? To lose 25 pounds for a film she'll be shooting in the spring. "I'd like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can,"she wrote. "I wanna do all this and keep up my milk production, raise my kids, work every day, make time for my man, have girlfriend time, and stay sane." Whew. Sounds like quite a challenge (as, you know, many new moms-and women in general-already know).

And P.S., Kate knows this sounds more like a New Year's resolution-but she's starting nowbecause of the Thanksgiving holiday and "everyone thanking their health," she says. "I feel motivated to keep that up."

Honestly, Kate seems more than well prepared for this journey (I mean, she founded Fabletics, after all)-and I can't wait to totally stalk her Instagram account.