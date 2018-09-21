Jessica Simpson is pregnant...But wait, who is she married to again?

Pulse.ng logo
This will be the third child for Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson (they’re already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 4).

  • Published:
(GETTY IMAGES)

Big news for Jessica Simpson: The 38-year-old singer just revealed on Instagram that she’s expecting a baby girl.

 

This will be the third child for Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson (they’re already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 4).

Jessica hinted to People back in April that she and Eric, 39, were hoping for a third child, telling the magazine that another baby “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle” although the couple “always practice.”

Bet, rewind for a sec...who is Eric Johnson, again? Here’s what you need to know about Jessica Simpson's husband.

 

He and Jessica have been together for ages.

Jessica and Eric met back in 2010, according to Us Weekly, and they were spotted kissing passionately on a yacht in Capri over Jessica’s 30 birthday weekend.

play (GETTY IMAGESJAMIE MCCARTHY)

Like Jessica, he's been married before.

It's pretty common knowledge that Jessica was married to Nick Lachey for four years, and the couple split in 2006. But when Jessica and Eric started dating in 2010, he was still legally married to stylist Keri D’Angelo, his wife of four and a half years, E! says. Here’s the thing: Eric and Keri had been separated for months before that and had started divorce proceedings before he started seeing Jessica.

 

He dropped out of school to be with Jessica.

Eric was attending a two-year business program at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and left it in order to be near the singer in L.A. "He doesn’t want to move to Philadelphia and leave her so soon after they got together," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#77iP##

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

 

He’s a former NFL player.

Eric spent seven years in the NFL, mostly playing tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, according to E!. He retired in 2008.

View this post on Instagram

First NFL game with Dad #ACEKNUTE

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

 

He’s friendly with Jessica Alba’s husband, Cash Warren.

Way back in 2011, both Jessicas were spotted supporting their men in New Haven, Conn., for their Yale 10-year reunion. Both Eric and Cash graduated from Yale in 2001, Peoplereports.

 

He’s a pretty private guy.

Obviously he’s married to someone super famous, but Eric doesn’t seem to have a public Instagram or Twitter account. Eric also really hasn’t said anything about his famous wife or family in public. When they got married, a sportswriter for The Times-Picayune called Eric (who briefly played for the New Orleans Saints) a "terrific guy and insightful interview.” 

“I never would have guessed that the journeyman tight end from Yale would be the Saint to marry a pop culture star,” the writer said.

View this post on Instagram

Sultry 38

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

 

He and Jessica make a pretty damn cute family.

Eric and Jessica welcomed their first daughter, Maxwell Drew in 2012, and then their son Ace Knute two years later. And if Jessica's Instagram is any indicator, these four make a super adorable (and tbh, down-to-earth) unit-soon to be even sweeter!

 

 

Congrats, Jessica and Eric!

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

