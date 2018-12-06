Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Jennifer Aniston says she feels ‘fantastic’ thanks to boxing workouts

Jennifer Aniston says she feels ‘fantastic’ thanks to boxing workouts

The actress, who is currently making the rounds to promote her new Netflix movie, Dumplin’, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday morning and spilled how she stays in such great shape.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Jennifer Aniston says she feels ‘fantastic’ thanks to boxing workouts (GETTY IMAGESPRESLEY ANN )

It’s been 14 years since she played Rachel Green, but it seems 49-year-old Jennifer Aniston hasn't aged a bit post-Friends.

The actress, who is currently making the rounds to promote her new Netflix movie, Dumplin’, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday morning and spilled how she stays in such great shape.

 

“I feel fantastic,” the star, who turns 50 (!!) in February, told Ellen. Part of the reason: She’s been boxing with her trainer Leyon Azubuike, co-owner Gloveworx in Los Angeles, who Jennifer described as her “gentle giant.”

“He calls me ‘champ,’ and it’s not weird!” Jennifer said of her trainer, adding, “I never thought someone would be able to call me champ and I would be okay [with it]. ‘Hey champ! We gotta get [your heart rate] up to 80, champ!’”

View this post on Instagram

Throughout the course of my career, I#emo#4oCZ##ve had the pleasure to wake up every day and do something I love with people I care about, people who share that same passion, energy, and infectious positivity for the task at hand, and to see those same characteristics transcend just the physical part of the exercise. This right here, this is very very special to me, being that it comes from one of the most AMAZING human beings I#emo#4oCZ##ve ever had the pleasure to have in my life . So to the hardest working, beautiful, vigorous, most extraordinary person- way to absolutely CRUSH this#emo#8J+Pvw==##. Pick up your @instylemagazine September fashion issue on the stands now! I#emo#4oCZ##m proud of you Jen, and forever proud to be your coach #emo#8J+Pvw==## . . . #JenniferAniston #Gloveworx #Fitness @underarmour @gloveworx @goodmorningamerica

A post shared by Leyon Azubuike (@leyon) on

 

And Azubuike confirmed that Jen is a total badass in the gym. “She’s very diligent. She is ready to work out hard, every single time she hits the gym,” he told People. “Whether it be a 45-minute session, whether it be a two-hour session, she’s always ready to go. Incredibly consistent and hardworking, and that makes my job a little bit easier. She’s a very good, natural athlete.”

Jennifer is definitely on the boxing bandwagon. "It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga," she told In Style for their September cover story“There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing-the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.”

In 2016, when Jennifer graced the cover as People's Most Beautiful Womanshe revealed that she works out for about an hour each day, and usually rests on Sundays. Being consistent is key, she said, even when you really don’t feel like working out. 

Jennifer is able to stick to her routine, in part, because she switches things up. "Three days a week I'll do a spin-yoga class, which is 25 to 30 minutes of spinning and then 30 to 40 minutes of yoga,” she said. "You have to shake it up-you know, muscle confusion." And it appears boxing has made it's way into her rotation this year, too.

As for her enviable arms, the celeb shared a little secret for keeping them toned: yoga and lifting her own body weight. “When I'm at the gym, there are the ropes,” she told People. “Grab little five-pound weights if you have nothing else, and just move them around."

For fuel, Jennifer loves sipping a fruit-filled smoothie made with “bananas, cherries, blackberries, a greens powder, a collagen peptide, a little cacao powder, chocolate stevia drops, and chocolate almond milk,” reports People. “You can see I like chocolate-flavored. I don't like protein taste."

Whatever she's doing, it seems to be working. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 How the new moon in sagittarius will affect you, based on your zodiac signbullet
2 Jenna Jameson says these weight-loss tips helped her lose 80 pounds...bullet
3 The benefits of flaxseeds are actually super-legitbullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle Jennifer Aniston says she 'burst into tears' after singing for Dolly Parton
Lifestyle 22 things turning 20 years old in 2019 that will make you feel ancient
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement over the custody of their kids
Lifestyle 22 of the longest-running comedies on TV
Lifestyle 33 of the most iconic TV outfits of all time
Tech Apple could release a cheap Apple TV dongle to get more people hooked (AAPL)
Lifestyle Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December
Lifestyle 28 celebrity pairs you didn't realize were best friends
Lifestyle All 29 guys who have been named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Women's Health

‘Baby spice’ Emma Lee Bunton just passed judgement on a ton of ‘90s snacks
What are eyelash mites — and how do you know if you have them?
Jenna Jameson just launched an instagram account totally devoted to keto
'I tried the Apple Watch’s new ecg feature'
X
Advertisement